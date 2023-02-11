The DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center’s Eddie McPherson Memorial Dinner Theatre is in full swing.
The title of this year’s production is “The Play That Goes Wrong” by Henry Lewis, Johnathan Sayer and Henry Shields.
Updated: February 11, 2023 @ 11:05 am
“This is yet another family friendly comedy that will have you laughing from start to finish,” CAC Director Elizabth Wheatley said.
Originally premiering in 2012, the play has remained a persistent favorite of the London theatre scene.
Amber McPherson is directing once again. One especially challenging aspect of the production is the fact that a plethora of disasters befall the cast during the performance of a fictional murder mystery play. Wheatley said the set is essentially one of the characters in the play.
Performances are scheduled for tonight, Feb. 11, and next week on Monday, Feb. 13, and Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 16-18, at Fort Payne First United Methodist Church’s Christian Life Center at 206 Grand Avenue NW in Fort Payne. Doors will open at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the play at 7:30 p.m.
Contact the CAC at (256) 997-9700 to reserve tickets.
For 29 years, the dinner theatre has served as the main fund-raiser for the Children’s Advocacy Center, which provides a non-threatening environment for at-risk children to meet with McPherson, a specially trained interviewer, in order to gather specific forensic details about cases of sexual abuse and severe physical abuse upon referral from the Department of Human Resources and law enforcement. The CAC also offers support to non-offending caregivers of alleged child abuse victims so they can meet their needs during a traumatic experience.
The CAC’s therapists partner with local schools to offer children individual therapy sessions. To learn more, visit https://dekalbcac.org.
