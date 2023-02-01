Henagar will soon have a fun and free addition to its city park.
If the rain decides to hold off long enough over the next few weeks for construction to be completed, Henagar will be the home of DeKalb County’s first professional grade 18-hole disc golf course.
Tentatively scheduled to open around the first of March, Old Cabin Disc Golf Course will be free and open to the public of all ages.
Jake Harris, the designer of the course, couldn’t be more excited.
“I’m thrilled to be bringing this to my hometown,” he said.
Harris had played the game a few times, but when the Covid virus swept through the country and turned everything on its head, he found himself playing the open-space game more often. At the time, he’d have to travel over an hour away to Huntsville to have a place to play. It didn’t take long for him to start taking the sport more seriously. He joined the Professional Disc Golf Association and began playing in tournaments.
Just to be able to play closer to home, a couple of years ago, Harris worked with Fyffe parks and built UFO Park, a short, 9-hole course located behind the varsity baseball fields.
“The popularity of the the sport has grown so much recently, and to play competitively, we were still having to travel to a full course.” said Harris. “I grew up in Henagar and decided to pitch the idea to build a course here. I was directed to talk to the mayor.”
That’s what he did and from there the project seems to have taken a life of its own.
Shortly after that conversation, Mayor Lee Davis took the plans for an 18-hole, tournament worthy course for a city council vote. It easily passed with full city funding.
Harris and volunteers, including some members of the city council, have been busy digging holes for posts and getting the course ready for play. Throughout February they’ll be working with the parks department to finish setting the pole holes and pouring the concrete tee pads that begin play at each hole.
The course’s last hole brings you right back to the beginning tee pad.
To add to the excitement, there’s already a PDGA-sanctioned event scheduled. Around 90 competitive players have already signed up to play at the course’s first tournament, to be held on June 17.
Harris has decided to take his love of the game and his experience playing and designing courses a step further. He’s now working towards his own design firm.
Disc golf, to the new observer, looks like a hybridization of golf and Frisbee, which is partially correct. It was made popular by the inventor of the Frisbee flying-disc, “Steady” Ed Headrick, who was an employee of Wham-O in 1966. He also invented the disc golf pole hole in 1975 that soon became a staple of the game.
Like golf, disc golf is played on a course containing obstacles such as trees, shrubs and terrain changes. It begins from a tee area, and the object is to complete each hole in the fewest strokes -- or throws, in this case. What makes it different is there are no clubs, the “hole” is an elevated basket with loops of chain designed to capture the disc, and there are no balls, as players throw specially designed discs around the course.
The game can be enjoyed by people of all ages and across a wide spectrum of fitness levels. It doesn’t require a lot of expensive specialized equipment and most courses found across the country are located in public parks and are free to play. Discs can be purchased inexpensively for beginners, usually for between $10 and $25, depending on the type plastic used in manufacturing and how elaborate the visual design is.
According to the PDGA, disc golf is “a healthy, inexpensive recreational activity that provides upper and lower body conditioning, aerobic exercise and mental stimulation. Concentration skills expand by mastering shots and negotiating obstacles. Players of limited fitness levels can start slowly and gradually increase their level of play.”
Since its beginning in the 1970s, the sport has steadily increased in popularity. Around a million people regularly play today on 7,000 courses across the U.S.
