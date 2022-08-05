Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

A Rainsville man was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Alabama 176 on August 4. Anyone with information about a gray SUV suspected of involvement should contact the Alabama State Troopers.

A Rainsville man was fatally injured while standing on Alabama Highway 176 this week.

Pedro Cazares-Castaneda, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene where he was struck by a gray sports utility vehicle, near County Road 297, approximately six miles south of Fort Payne. The incident occurred at approximately 9:10 p.m. on August 4.

