Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

A Rainsville man was fatally injured while standing on Alabama Highway 176 this week.
Pedro Cazares-Castaneda, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene where he was struck by a gray sports utility vehicle, near County Road 297, approximately six miles south of Fort Payne. The incident occurred at approximately 9:10 p.m. on August 4.
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey, the vehicle left the scene of the crash and its whereabouts were unknown as of Friday evening.
No further information was available as Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate. Anyone with information on the vehicle and/or incident should contact ALEA Troopers at (256) 353-0631.
