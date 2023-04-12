Geraldine Council proclaims Donate Life Month

At its meeting on Monday, the Geraldine Town Council voted to change the speed limit from 35 mph to 45 mph on County Road 52 from Highway 227 to the end of the town limits, to be consistent with similar roads in town.
The council approved extending a contract with Coca-Cola to provide scoreboards for the park in exchange for the concession stands to sell Coca-Cola products exclusively.
The council adopted a Proclamation naming April as National Donate Life Month, encouraging citizens to register to be an organ, eye and tissue donor at legacyofhope.org or at the local DMV. This Proclamation is in memory of Jace Davidson, whose donations allowed several people to continue to live a productive life. Melissa Davidson spoke at the meeting about some of the recipients of her son’s organs and how important it is to have a giving spirit and attitude. Last year, 714 Alabamians' lives were saved by donors. Currently, 1,272 Alabamians are on the National transplant list.
Mayor Chuck Ables reminded everyone that April 24 is the first annual Hody Childress Day, which honors the memory of a generous citizen who anonymously helped pay for medications for the needy. His daughter Tania Nix and her brother Doug Childress will be giving out free hot dogs to the community on Monday April 24 across Highway 75 from Dollar General in Geraldine, beginning at around 11 a.m.
Also coming up on June 17 is Geraldine's Picnic in the Park, with entertainment by the bands Average Joe and Wildwood starting at 3 p.m. There will also be a community-wide yard sale that morning and a car show in the afternoon.
In other action, the Geraldine Town Council welcomed several Upper Elementary Beta Club members, their relatives sponsors to the meeting.
Mayor Ables and the council adopted a Resolution recognizing the students for their recent achievements at the State Beta Convention in Montgomery, including First Place in the group talent contest. In addition, several other students placed in the top five in several other categories. Sponsors Carrie Cox and Crystal Sewell will take 40 Beta students to represent Geraldine school at the National Beta Convention in Louisville Kentucky in June.
