Geraldine Council proclaims Donate Life Month

At its meeting on Monday, the Geraldine Town Council voted to change the speed limit from 35 mph to 45 mph on County Road 52 from Highway 227 to the end of the town limits, to be consistent with similar roads in town.

The council approved extending a contract with Coca-Cola to provide scoreboards for the park in exchange for the concession stands to sell Coca-Cola products exclusively.

