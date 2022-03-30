Four indicted federally on narcotics charges

Fort Payne, AL (35967)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms...possibly strong, especially early. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms...possibly strong, especially early. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.