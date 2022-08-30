Whataburger franchise coming to Fort Payne

Mahogany Properties LLC, is set to develop a Whataburger franchise on Alabama Highway 35 in Fort Payne on the land once considered for a new tourism center. The land was declared surplus and will be sold to Mahogany.

 Whataburger media library

A bit of economic good news was overshadowed Tuesday at the Fort Payne City Council meeting as Mayor Brian Baine was authorized to enter into a contract, on behalf of the city, to sell property on Highway 35 adjacent to the old Jefferson’s restaurant to Mahogany Properties LLC, the developer of a Whataburger franchise.

To make way for this to happen, the council first voted to declare the city-owned property as surplus and no longer needed for municipal or public use.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.