Whataburger franchise coming to Fort Payne

A bit of economic good news was overshadowed Tuesday at the Fort Payne City Council meeting as Mayor Brian Baine was authorized to enter into a contract, on behalf of the city, to sell property on Highway 35 adjacent to the old Jefferson’s restaurant to Mahogany Properties LLC, the developer of a Whataburger franchise.
To make way for this to happen, the council first voted to declare the city-owned property as surplus and no longer needed for municipal or public use.
According to the Whataburger website, there are 25 locations of the franchise in Alabama, but only two in north Alabama and 890 nationwide. The first store opened in Alabama in 1973.
The brand started in 1950 in Corpus Christi, Texas when an entrepreneur named Harmon Dobson had the idea of serving a burger so big that it took two hands to hold and so good after a single bit that customers couldn’t help but exclaim “What a burger!”
Baine is a fan of the chain, which the restaurant industry has deemed “the In-N-Out” of the South. Nationally, consumers ranked it No. 4 in the Consumer Picks, a data-driven report on customer preference and restaurant brand strength, one step above Chick-Fil-A, according to Nation’s Restaurant News.
“I called the [developer] and took him around to several places and told him I would love to get a Whataburger in Fort Payne,” the mayor said. “We talked back and forth trying to lock in the deal.”
The restaurants serve 100% pure, never-frozen beef on a toasted five-inch bun. Most of the restaurants are open 24/7, 364 days a year. Whataburger franchises support local nonprofit organizations, chambers, high school athletic programs and Christmas parades throughout the state.
The name of the developer was not shared during the council meeting, but additional details will be shared as they are learned.
At one time, the property was considered for a new tourism office and a verbal agreement reached with the county transfer the land, but the two governments couldn’t agree on which one would be responsible for spending the money to prepare the land to make it suitable to build on after the county had moved 1,250 loads of dirt to the property. Ultimately, the county decided to build a new tourism center on Greenhill Blvd instead, which has yet to start construction. The previous center flooded on Easter Sunday in 2020 and has operated since out of the Economic Development Authority’s space on Airport Road.
The property comes out to roughly an acre at 433 feet long with 60 feet on the west end and 150 feet on the east end with the soil filled out. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved filling the lot out to the edge of the flood zone, according to Public Works Director Tim Williams.
Another new chain restaurant coming to Alabama Hwy 35 in Fort Payne, Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries, has completed site work and begun construction on the other side of Interstate 59 – site of the former tourism office that flooded in 2020.
