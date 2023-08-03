DeKalb BOE names principal at Henagar Junior High

RAINSVILLE— Henagar Junior High School will start the new school year with a new leader at the helm.
Nicole Carroll, former Assistant Principal at Sylvania High School was chosen as the new principal of Henagar Junior High School.
“I am sad and excited at the same time and would like to express my congratulations to Nicole Carroll on her new adventure at Henagar Junior High School,” said Sylvania High School Principal Heath Kirby. “I know she will do great things.”
DeKalb County Board of Education members received updates on several projects across the school system.
The renderings for the exterior and interior of the Sylvania and Geraldine STEM Labs were presented for review. The Sylvania Football Field lighting project is scheduled to be completed before the first game.
During the meeting, the following bids were approved:
• Child Nutrition Program - Supplemental Grocery Bid - Osborn
• Child Nutrition Program - Bread Bid - Flower’s Baking Co.
• Fyffe Roofing Bid - Mid-Western Commercial Roofers, Inc. - $454,720
The following on-the-job injuries were approved:
• Michael Cory Shankles - Bus Mechanic - Bus Garage - 0 days
Leave of absence was granted to:
• Aubrey Nelson - Elementary Teacher - Collinsville High School - 9/13/23-10/30/23
• Meagan Hale - Health Science Instructor - DeKalb County Technology Center - 7/1/23-9/18/23
The Board accepted the following resignations:
• Kaylee Hubbard - Pre-K Auxiliary - Ider High School - Resignation - 7/13/23
• Danielle Buchanan - Middle School Counselor - Crossville Middle School - Resignation - 7/24/23
• Draevan Bowman - P.E. Teacher - Plainview High School - Resignation - 7/26/23
The following transfers were made within the school system:
• Casey Kittle from Elementary Teacher at Crossville Elementary School to Computer Science Teacher at Crossville Middle School (Effective 8/1/23)
• Kristie Stephens from Itinerant Special Education Paraprofessional at Ider Special Services Center to Pre-K Auxiliary at Ider High School (Effective 8/1/23)
• Blake Bearden from P.E. Teacher at Crossville Elementary School to Secondary Teacher and Head Softball Coaching Duties at Geraldine High School (Effective 8/1/23)
• Tiffany Phillips from Itinerant Special Education Paraprofessional at Fyffe Special Services Center to CNP Secretary (12 months) at the Central Office (Effective 8/1/23)
• Robin Burns from Math Teacher at Collinsville High School to Math Teacher at Sylvania High School (Effective 8/1/23)
• Angela Snow from P.E. Teacher at Collinsville High School to P.E. Teacher at Crossville Elementary School (Effective 8/1/23)
All transfers were approved unanimously by the board except for the transfer of Jason Mayfield from Principal at Geraldine High School to Instructional Supervisor - Attendance and Safety (Effective 9/1/23). Board Member Randy Peppers questioned the move, inquiring if Mayfield would retain his present salary. Superintendent Wayne Lyles stated that was his request. All voted in favor of the transfer, except for Peppers.
The Board approved the following placements: (All placements are made pending a background review meeting suitability criteria and negative, pre-employment drug screen and appropriate certification)
Certified
• Kimberly Haynes - Elementary Teacher - Crossville Elementary School (Effective 8/1/23)
• Morgan Gothard - Elementary Teacher - Crossville Middle School (Effective 8/1/23)
• Meagan Bryant - General Science Teacher - Fyffe High School (Effective 8/1/23)
•Alyssa Smith - Secondary Teacher - Sylvania High School (Effective 8/1/23)
• Jeremy Pruitt - P.E. Teacher - Plainview High School (Effective 8/1/23)
Support
Mary Paige Whitaker - Itinerant Special Education Paraprofessional - Ider Special Services Center (Effective 8/1/23)
The following TEAMS Contracts were granted: (All contracts are made pending meeting all ALSDE TEAMS requirements.)
•Luis Segura Hidalgo - Math Teacher - Preliminary Contract - Collinsville High School
•Devin Bouldin - Science Teacher - Advanced 3-Year Contract - Collinsville High School
•Christopher Jones - Science Teacher - Advanced 3-Year Contract - Collinsville High School
•Ariel Brumbeloe - Math Teacher - Advanced 3-Year Contract - Crossville High School
• William Chandler - Science Teacher - Advanced 5-Year Contract - Crossville High School
•Tobey Williamson - Science Teacher - Advanced 3-Year Contract - Crossville High School
• Ashley Hawkins - Math Teacher - Preliminary Contract - Crossville Middle School
• Jase Jones - Math Teacher - Advanced 3-Year Contract - Fyffe High School I. Devin Ashley - Science Teacher - Advanced 3-Year Contract - Fyffe High School
•Colby Cochran - Science Teacher - Preliminary Contract - Fyffe High School
• Chris Chandler - Science Teacher - Preliminary Contract - Geraldine High School
• Dr. Keith Gorham - Science Teacher - Advanced 5-Year Contract - Plainview High School
• Chassidy Griggs - Science Teacher - Advanced 3-Year Contract - Plainview High School
•Cale Black - Math Teacher - Preliminary Contract - Plainview High School
•Jay Tyler Ellis - Science Teacher - Preliminary Contract - Valley Head High School
• Jonathan McGill - Math Teacher - Preliminary Contract - Valley Head High School
The board recognized Jonathon Phillips, Career Tech Director, for being named the ALACTE Administrator of the Year.
The next meeting of the DeKalb County Board of Education will be Aug. 24. A work session will be held at 4:30 p.m. and the regular meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in the meeting room at the Facilities Building.
