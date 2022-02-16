During the month of January, 32 were arrested on drug related charges

Throughout the first month of the year, law enforcement in the county stayed busy.
On Jan. 1, DeKalb County Deputies noticed a subject who appeared intoxicated around the sale Barn in Kilpatrick. As deputies performed sobriety tests, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was found on the subject. Don William McDougal (50 of Crossville) was charged with public intoxication, possessing a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia. Narcotics agents assisted.
On the same day, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Kilpatrick area. The driver was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Nazario Lopez (31 of Albertville) was charged with possessing a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, prohibited beverage and DUI. Narcotics agents assisted.
The same day, the Fyffe Police Department conducted a traffic stop, with the driver refusing to stop until County Road 400. The driver was determined to be under the influence and found to possess Kratom. Paul Stewart Ely (31 of Rainsville) was charged with DUI (alcohol), Attempt to Elude, possessing drug paraphernalia, possessing a controlled Substance and resisting arrest. Narcotics agents assisted.
On Jan. 3, deputies were on I-59 a little past exit 224 in Fort Payne, assisting in getting the interstate open due to snow and ice. Noticing a vehicle pulled onto the shoulder of the road, deputies pulled over to offer assistance. The smell of marijuana was detected. After a search was conducted, cocaine and marijuana were found in the vehicle. Robert Hill III (58 of Trussville) was charged with possessing a controlled Substance, possessing marijuana 2nd and possessing a drug paraphernalia. Narcotics agents assisted.
On Jan. 4, deputies responded to a call of trespassing on County Road 221 near Collinsville. When they arrived, they found Megan Elizabeth Stringer (31 of Collinsville) at the residence, took her into custody and transported her to the DeKalb County Detention Center where they found her to be possessing a THC concentrate. Stringer was charged with Criminal Trespass 3rd, possessing a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for Failure to Appear. Narcotics agents assisted.
Also on Tuesday, narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop on County Road 38 near Powell. During the stop, a half ounce of methamphetamine was found. Jeremy Morris (43 of Fyffe) was charged with possession with intent and for possessing drug paraphernalia. Shawn Michael Thomas (29 of Fyffe) was charged with illegally distributing a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia and one warrant for failure to appear. Sonya Slaton Whitten (49 of Fyffe) was charged with possessing a controlled substance (x5), tampering with physical evidence, possession with intent to distribute, promotion of prison contraband 2nd, possessing marijuana 2nd and possessing drug paraphernalia. Whitten has more charges because when she arrived at the detention center, she was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, suboxone and several different controlled medications.
On Jan. 5, deputies conducted a traffic stop on County Road 141 near Cartersville, finding the driver to be possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Scott Wayne Parsons (51 of Ider) was charged with possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Narcotics agents assisted.
On Jan. 6, officers with the Ider Police Department conducted a traffic stop on County Road 762. During a search of the vehicle, methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia we found. During the stop Billy Joel Fairbairn (38 of Pisgah) attempted to use a false name. Fairbairn was charged with possessing a controlled substance, obstructing government operations, possessing drug paraphernalia and 5 warrants for failure to appear. Sandra Lee Jackson (25 of Flat Rock) was charged with possessing a controlled Substance (x2), promoting prison contraband 2nd and possessing drug paraphernalia. Narcotics agents assisted.
On Jan. 11, narcotics agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop near County Road 169 in near Shiloh community, when the driver sped up, eventually pulling in behind a residence on County Road 812, where he and two females exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The two females were caught and taken into custody. Officers with the Ider and Sylvania police departments, Troopers with ALEA and the ALEA Aviation Unit all responded to look for the male subject. ALEA Aviation quickly located him at a residence on County Road 155 and Jared Lance Haggard (30 of Higdon) was charged with attempting to elude police (x4), resisting arrest (x2), reckless endangerment (x2), possessing a controlled substance (x3), possessing drug paraphernalia (x2), possessing a pistol while a violent felon and illegal possession of prescription drugs (x2). Emily Spoons (18 of Bryant) was charged with possessing a controlled Substance, possessing drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude police. Morgan Lee Higdon (26 of Higdon) was charged with possessing a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude police.
On Jan. 12, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 40 in Henagar, finding the driver to be possessing methamphetamine, suboxone, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Trandon James Clinton Headrick (22 of Pisgah) was charged with possessing a controlled substance (x2) possessing marijuana 2nd and possessing drug paraphernalia. Narcotics agents assisted.
On Jan. 13, narcotics agents executed a search warrant at a residence on Chitwood Avenue in Fort Payne. During the search, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found. Carmen Mellise Brown (44 of Fort Payne) was charged with possessing a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia and unlawful distribution of controlled substance.
The same day, narcotics agents were looking for a wanted subject on KC Lane in Collinsville when they encountered Calvin Jerome Williams (30 of Collinsville) and Sylvester Williams (27 of Collinsville). Both subjects were found to be possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Calvin Jerome Williams was charged with possessing a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia. Sylvester Williams was charged with possessing a controlled Substance and drug paraphernalia.
Also, on Jan. 13, narcotics agents executed a search warrant at a residence on County Road 125 in the Kilpatrick area, looking for a subject that had outstanding warrants. During a search, methamphetamine, controlled medication and drug paraphernalia were found. Aaron G Sutherland (21 of Albertville) and Eric Matthew Blackmon (25 of Rainsville) were charged with possessing a controlled Substance (x2), possessing drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence. Robert James Cook (44 of Albertville) was charged with possessing a controlled substance (x3), possessing drug paraphernalia (x2) and one warrant for failure to appear.
On the same day, narcotics agents executed a search warrant at a residence on County Road 58. During the search, methamphetamine and marijuana were found. Brock Adam Stephens (46 of Albertville) was charged with possessing a controlled substance (x2), possessing drug paraphernalia (x2) and possessing a marijuana 2nd (x2). Brandy Gail Lankford (37 of Geraldine) was charged with possessing a controlled substance, possessing marijuana 2nd and possessing drug paraphernalia.
The same day, Crossville Police Department encountered a subject in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Mitzi D Lowery Tarvin (60 of Crossville) was charged with possessing drug paraphernalia and possessing a controlled Substance. Narcotics agents assisted.
On Jan. 18, the Mentone Police Department conducted a traffic stop on County Road 89. While officers were running the subject's information, he sped off, initiating a pursuit. DeKalb County Deputies and narcotics agents responded to the area assisting in the apprehension. Methamphetamine was found in the vehicle. Thomas Dewayne Bailey (49 of Woodville) was charged with possessing drug paraphernalia (x2) and possessing a controlled substance (x2).
On Jan. 25, the Ider Police Department conducted a traffic stop on AL Hwy 117 and found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on Brandon Eugene Palmer (42 of Henagar) and Stephen Michael White (49 of Soddy Daisy, TN). Both were charged with possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
On Jan. 26, State Probation went to a residence on County Road 880 near High Point to conduct a home visit and found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Rick Lee Webber (63 of Mentone) was charged with possessing a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, possessing marijuana 2nd and two warrants for failure to appear. Narcotics agents assisted.
The same day, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 117 in Mentone. Methamphetamine was found where an object was thrown. Bradley David Wright (38 of Mentone) was charged with possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Narcotics agents assisted.
Also, on Jan. 26, State Probation went to a residence on County Road 671 near Henagar to conduct a home visit and found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the home. Daniel David Wooten (55 of Rainsville) was charged with possessing a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia and for violating his probation. Narcotics agents assisted.
The same day, narcotics agents and deputies responded to a home near County Road 20 to follow up on an assault report. When agents and deputies contacted Dorothea Laurel Maddox (43 of Fort Payne), they found her to be possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Maddox was charged with possessing marijuana 2nd, possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
On Jan. 28, officers with the Henagar and Ider Police Departments conducted a traffic stop on Bellview Road in Henagar and found the driver possessing methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a firearm. Freddy Lebron Blevins (36 of Sylvania) was charged with possessing drug paraphernalia, possessing a controlled substance and possessing a pistol while doing so while forbidden. Narcotics agents assisted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.