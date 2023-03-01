Matthew Ferguson of Rainsville is among Middle Tennessee State University students recognized on the Dean's List for their academic achievements for the fall 2022 semester.
To qualify for this distinction, students must maintain a current semester grade-point average of 3.5 or above while taking at least 12 semester hours of coursework.
