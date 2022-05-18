Computers will improve communication within court system

Circuit Judges Shaunathan Bell, Jeremy Taylor and Andrew Hairston obtained and delivered two new laptop computers to the DeKalb County Detention Center for use by Sheriff Nick Welden’s office to communicate daily on a variety of issues ranging from warrants to be executed, pleadings to be served, inmates to be transported, hearings that need to be conducted and numerous other matters.
In a press release, Judge Bell stated that “pursuant to the United States Constitution, every person that is arrested on a warrant must appear in front of a judge and/or magistrate within 72 hours of that arrest. The Sheriff’s Office houses both Federal and State inmates, and it must allow each of these individuals to appear in front of the appropriate judge, meet personnel from Court Referral and allow interviews from probation offices."
Many of these hearings and interviews can be conducted remotely with the use of technology. The benefits of technology became obvious in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic emerged as a threat to public safety.
“Remote hearings save the Sheriff’s office from the cost of transporting the individuals, reduces safety concerns and saves the need for extra manpower. It also allows the Court to conduct hearings more efficiently,” Bell said.
Remote hearings have occurred between the Sheriff’s Office and Courts for years, but the increasing number of cases has caused the need for more technology.
“The Judges are proud to help meet this need by providing the new technology needed” Bell’s press release reads.
“These computers will allow multiple courts and agencies to conduct hearings and/or interviews simultaneously. This will allow the constitutional process to operate more efficiently.”
Four miles separate the courthouse from the detention center, which is roughly a seven minute trip by vehicle. That adds up, especially with high fuel prices.
Welden thanked the judges, especially since his office is still dealing with COVID-19.
“I am so thankful for the amazing relationships we have with our Judges and Court System. I feel beyond blessed that we all work as a unit improving efficiency and services for our community. God Bless!”
