At its Dec. 14 meeting, the DeKalb County Commission announced the completion of major road projects on County Roads 386 and 835.

Road Superintendent Tom Broyles updated the commission on the County Road 386 project, which reopens the bridge at the four-way intersection in Kilpatrick between Crossville and Albertville.

