At its Dec. 14 meeting, the DeKalb County Commission announced the completion of major road projects on County Roads 386 and 835.
Road Superintendent Tom Broyles updated the commission on the County Road 386 project, which reopens the bridge at the four-way intersection in Kilpatrick between Crossville and Albertville.
The project on County Road 835, also known as old Highway 35, reopens the old gap road between Fort Payne and Rainsville, which was closed by a major landslide. County Engineer Ben Luther reported the total cost of approximately $2.94 million, with $2.35 million reimbursed through the Federal Highway Department.
Dianne Callahan presented the Council on Aging’s annual report, highlighting the savings the Senior Rx program has made for Dekalb County residents. In the 2022 fiscal year, 304 clients were served, filling 1,103 prescriptions at a savings of more than $2.43 million, more than any other county in Northeast Alabama.
The fiscal year 2023 County Transportation Plan was amended to bring the total road construction work for the Rebuild Program up to $1,467,488.83, including $267,488.83 in carryover funds from the 2022 plan.
The Commission agreed to auction off 21 Mack Trucks via JM Wood Auction of Montgomery. This is an annual project that is designed to rotate the county’s work trucks. JM Wood Auction’s guarantee exceeds the purchase price the county paid a year ago for each of the trucks.
The Commission agreed to bid out the purchase of two John Deere Tractors (w/Tiger Booms) at a price of approximately $185,000 each, and approved the bid of two Savage Booms for $175,000 each.
The Commission awarded the bid of two RST Chevy (gas) Silverados; one RST Chevy (diesel) Silverado; and, five Chevy Silverado Work Trucks (gas) to Donohoo. They also approved a bid from Thompson Tractor for repair work to a 2008 CAT Motorgrader.
The Commission hired Kyley Flippo and Rita Bryant as dispatchers to replace Cindy Hutt and Sidney McCay at the Sheriff’s Office. They hired Matthew Walker as part-time dispatcher to replace Katie Monroe, who previously transferred to full time.
The Commission accepted the resignation of Jessica Johnson in the jail and hired Yennifer Canales (EMT) to replace Cindy Minton (RN) in the jail. They also approved County Engineer Ben Luther’s contract renewal for an additional two years (ending December 31, 2024).
The Commission adopted a resolution to extend its liability insurance with the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) for an additional three years, because doing so gives a 10 percent premium discount for 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.