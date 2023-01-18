Skylar Presley of Grove Oak has been named to the President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.
To receive this distinction, full time students completing at least 12 credit hours must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.7.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Skylar Presley of Grove Oak has been named to the President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.
To receive this distinction, full time students completing at least 12 credit hours must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.7.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Clearing skies after some morning rain. High 67F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Partly cloudy. High 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, mainly in the higher elevations. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Chance of Rain: 94%
Sunrise: 06:48:11 AM
Sunset: 04:58:35 PM
Humidity: 89%
Wind: SW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Rain likely with a few thunderstorms. Low 57F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Chance of Rain: 87%
Sunrise: 06:47:49 AM
Sunset: 04:59:34 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: WSW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:47:27 AM
Sunset: 05:00:33 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: NW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 06:47:02 AM
Sunset: 05:01:33 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: ENE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Rain likely. Low near 40F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Chance of Rain: 76%
Sunrise: 06:46:35 AM
Sunset: 05:02:33 PM
Humidity: 92%
Wind: S @ 8 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:46:07 AM
Sunset: 05:03:34 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: NNW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 66%
Sunrise: 06:45:37 AM
Sunset: 05:04:34 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: ESE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.