The Little River Arts Council has lots of events lined up for 2023.

In addition to the weekly Farmer’s Market with Linger Longer art pop ups, on Saturday, May 20, the council will host the Big Art Pop Up on the grounds of Mentone Inn. This event will showcase local artists and makers and include live art demonstrations. Fontastic Food’s truck will also be on site.

