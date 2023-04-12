The Little River Arts Council has lots of events lined up for 2023.
In addition to the weekly Farmer’s Market with Linger Longer art pop ups, on Saturday, May 20, the council will host the Big Art Pop Up on the grounds of Mentone Inn. This event will showcase local artists and makers and include live art demonstrations. Fontastic Food’s truck will also be on site.
The Summer Music Series—Music for the People will kick off on May 19 at 7 p.m. with a performance from Will Dooley and Company.
These live concerts are performed at the Linger Longer Pavilion at Mentone Inn. Lawn seating is limited, so the council asks that you bring your own chair or blanket.
On June 10, the Black Sedan Band rolls into town. They are a Birmingham-based party/dance band that covers several genres of music from the 70s to current favorites. They are described as high energy and interactive, promising a fun event.
The Natti Love Joys of Turtletown, Tenn., will bring their reggae beats to town on July 8. This popular band hosts the Camp Reggae Music Festival annually and have opened for the likes of Joan Jett, Ramones, the Clash and many others.
The Lazybirds will hit the stage on Aug. 12. This American roots band from North Carolina specializes in good time music that is sure to get you moving. Their music is a soulful blend of blues, jazz and ragtime covering everything from early American string band and Bob Dylan to classic-sounding original music.
The council will host the Third Annual Follow your Art Festival on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This festival will be held at the MERF House walking track. In addition to between 20-30 local artists and makers, this community focused art show will also host a return of last years popular Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest.
Co-hosted by DeSoto State Park and made possible in part by the Alabama State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, the Eighth Annual Creative Spirit Market is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 11-12. This popular market is designed as an open air showcase that features live artists’ demonstrations, locally and regionally created fine and folk art, premium hand-crafted goods, live acoustic music and a free interactive art area. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
