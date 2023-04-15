Few have an eye for Instagram like Brian Mince, the owner of the Lookout Mountain Creamery and Desserts. Not only is the Fort Payne store a feast for the eyes, but Mince recently added to the scenery on the side of his store that’s inside the same shopping center as Subway, Wingstop and State Farm Insurance.
Mince recently stood on a scaffolding with paint brushes in hand, decorating the brick surface with beautiful wings of many colors that are intended to get passers-by to stop for a cute, quick “selfie” pic.
Mince said he knew he would put a metallic Big Foot silhouette on the side of his shop when he moved in. He decided to add the wings and a bouquet of balloons in a variety of colors on the brick wall. It’s perfect to reflect the fun of what people find inside the shop.
“We travel a lot for the Discovery Channel during the summer,” Mince said. “We drive through a lot of other cities and see these wings murals out.”
Mince said he’s been artistic his whole life.
“I’ve always been able to draw and pastel paint since I was a kid. I haven’t paid it nearly as much attention in my adult years as I did as a kid. I’m not nearly as good as I used to be, but I can fumble my way through this,” he said.
Mince grew up in Fort Payne, graduating in 1989 from Fort Payne High.
“I’ve never lived anywhere else and never will,” he said. “People here take for granted how pretty this area is. This place is untapped, with the canyons and waterfalls. It has the potential if investors come in and see it.”
He and his wife, Tiffany, are connected to the Discovery Channel program “Street Outlaws,” which debuted in 2013 and is in its 15th season.
“We own another company called Drag Life, which is basically a lifestyle apparel brand offering hats, shirts and other items. The show has events nationwide that they host for the fans and we sell these items to them,” Mince said.
He said they stumbled into that line of work after meeting the show’s producers.
“I love it. Money-wise, it’s like shooting fish in a barrel because we are the only vendor they allow in. In exchange for us managing their inventory, we sell our stuff and theirs from our huge trailer. You couldn’t ask for a better situation. Those guys are great and The Discovery Channel is good to us. We go all the way to Idaho and Vegas, New Hampshire and Florida. We’re traveling all over the country. We love it. It is a grueling schedule and gets tough when a vehicle breaks down and we have to get merchandise to an event a thousand miles away. TV and drag racing don’t necessarily mix well, but they make it work.”
He said the variety of items found inside the store – which include a life-sized Spider Man, an Egyptian mummy sarcophagus and much more – were assembled from places they’ve traveled across America while selling apparel at drag racing events.
Lookout Mountain Creamery and Desserts is positioned at 2612 D Gault Ave. N, which is ideal for appealing to travelers coming off the north exit of Interstate 59.
“That’s the idea,” Mince said. “Hopefully they see the mural and stop to take a selfie against the wings and then come in to grab some ice cream.”
The dessert shop specializes in home-made ice cream, cakes, cupcakes, cookies, brownies, pies and candies. They offer unique specialty treats such as Fruity Pebbles Krispies Treat, Strawberry Cake Pop, and Chocolate Covered Strawberries. Those with a sweet tooth will consider it a sort of small-town paradise.
Movie and pop culture fans of all ages will appreciate the wide variety of posters and props displayed throughout the establishment, including cameo appearances by Wilson the volleyball and Herbie the Love Bug. There’s really too much cool stuff inside to do it justice by listing.
In addition to running the dessert shop and selling merchandise at drag racing events, the Minces also have a couple of old houses they are renovating near the South Y with the goal of creating bed and breakfast lodging there.
Some other murals in Fort Payne that tourists and locals alike can use for photo backgrounds include the giant United States flag painted on the side of Little River Burgers & Brews downtown, the historic Boom Days locomotive painted on the side of the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce downtown, the vintage postcard-esque “Welcome to Fort Payne” mural and a mural depicting the old courthouse on the side of Patrick Dunne’s State Farm insurance office next to the DeKalb County Courthouse.
These are part of the North Alabama Mural Trail.
Featuring over 125 works of public art in the 16 northernmost counties in the state of Alabama, the North Alabama Mural Trail encourages residents and visitors alike to travel across the region to view incredible street art paintings while learning about the history of the cities and communities in an artistic way. Also fun to photograph is the “wrecked car” protrouding from the DeKalb Parts auto parts store at the South Y.
Lookout Mountain Creamery and Desserts is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., opening until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.
