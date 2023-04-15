Few have an eye for Instagram like Brian Mince, the owner of the Lookout Mountain Creamery and Desserts. Not only is the Fort Payne store a feast for the eyes, but Mince recently added to the scenery on the side of his store that’s inside the same shopping center as Subway, Wingstop and State Farm Insurance.

Mince recently stood on a scaffolding with paint brushes in hand, decorating the brick surface with beautiful wings of many colors that are intended to get passers-by to stop for a cute, quick “selfie” pic.

