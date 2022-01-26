Fort Payne Police to relocate to Williams Avenue School

The Fort Payne City Council met in a work session Wednesday to discuss options after a local water damage restoration service recommended vacating the 82-year-old former City Hall at 200 Gault Avenue South due to mold issues.
Mayor Brian Baine said the Fort Payne Police Department will relocate to Williams Avenue Elementary School. The campus, built in 1954, has sat vacant since the City Schools moved teachers and students into Little Ridge Intermediate School last summer.
Some preliminary work will be done at the school to make it secure enough for police officers to operate there. The City Jail will continue to operate in its current location downtown since it is not affected by the mold issue that’s prompting the move of the administrative offices from the former City Hall.
The building was initially constructed in 1941 and has been modified over the decades. The police department took it over when the city moved many municipal offices into a renovated Forest Avenue Elementary School after it was itself replaced by Wills Valley Elementary School.
When approached for comment, Fort Payne City Schools Superintendent Brian Jett said, “The Fort Payne City Schools are always willing to work with the City of Fort Payne for the betterment of our school system and community. Once a request has been made to use the old Williams Avenue Elementary building, I will be pleased to present an [Memorandum of Agreement] to the Fort Payne City School Board for their consideration.”
Fort Payne Police Chief David Davis expressed appreciation to Mayor Baine and the City Council for working to find a solution for he and his officers to achieve a safer, more secure base of operations.
Plans for the renovation took shape a year ago as a feasibility study looked at the condition of the old City Hall and architect Craig Peavy of the Chattanooga firm Tinker Ma presented the Council with information about the projected costs and viability of renovations.
Concern about the presence of mold and asbestos in a sealed off portion of the old City Hall was cited as a reason interior renovations would be needed at a projected cost of $3 million.
An inspection of the mold led to the new urgency to act. Baine said it is in the best interest of the police officers to work from a different space while the building is renovated over the next year and a half.
The long-term plan is to move the police department back into the old City Hall once the renovation is completed. An exterior remodel was completed a couple of years ago.
At a May 2021 work session, Peavy estimated that constructing a new jail rather than renovating the existing structure would likely cost three times as much due to updated building code requirements that would have to be met. Peavy some variances might be allowed due to the historic nature of the building if genuine efforts make it as safe as possible for all who enter.
Along with the mold issue, the proposed new floorplan with updated wiring will also create a single, more secure entry point for citizens and easier traffic flow for staff, while affordably complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act. At the earlier work session, Peavy estimated the changes could extend the life of the building for another 40-50 years.
Peavy presented two scenarios. First, a “bubble concept” that would have involved sealing off portions of the building, with construction crews working in some areas while police staff continued operations in other portions. This was projected to cost as much as $5.1 million on the high end but more likely $3.4 million.
Peavy instead recommended moving everyone out of the building and into temporary trailers, saying this should be more affordable at about $3.1 million and will allow the work to conclude more quickly. That second option is what the Council is likely to vote to do at its next meeting.
The expensive but necessary project is leading Council members to reassess some of the other needs on their wishlist, including a proposed new soccer complex. They set Feb. 15 as the deadline for reaching a decision about what to do there.
Extending sewer lines and replacing pump stations have also gobbled up some of the money they had hoped to invest in other projects.
City Treasurer Tricia Dunne said they have about $30 million in projects in various stages but only $19 million available to spend. However, Council member John Smith noted that some of the past debt obligation will end over the next couple of years, freeing up some funds.
The city could potentially borrow up to $11 million more or possibly levy an additional sales tax, but Council President Walter Watson and Council member Johnny Eberhart urged restraint, recalling the economic downturn of 2008 when the city was forced to make deep cuts in personnel due to declining tax revenues. Given the recent volatility of the stock market, they said they prefer not to exhaust those options that could be needed at some point.
Look for more details on this story in Saturday’s print edition of The Times-Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.