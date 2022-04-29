School board awards $5.8 million contract for BEAT Center

During the Fort Payne Board of Education’s regular meeting on Thursday, they awarded the contract for constructing the new BEAT (Building, Electric, Aviation Technology) Center to Nearen Construction in Cullman based on their low bid of $5.8 million.
Founded in 2011, Nearen’s past work includes constructing Auburn’s Animal Ward and Research Facility.
Gov. Kay Ivey helped to break ground for the new addition to the Fort Payne High School campus last September.
The BEAT Center will allow three more areas of study to be available to students: drone aviation, electric vehicle technology, building and construction, which will include plumbing, electrical and drywall classes.
The board also made a change order Thursday to the Wildcat Stadium contract, adding MBA Geotechnical Engineering to the design team. The move was attributed to poor soils encountered during construction.
They will address existing drainage issues in front of the stadium’s Field House at the expense of removing existing asphalt paving, correct the grade for better drainage and pour new concrete.
In other business, Camille Wright and Mark McCrory presented an update on A Labs and the Summer Literacy Program. The two-hour after-school program is scheduled for June 6-30.
“The reasoning for the summer session is for the students that didn’t get the chance to stay after school during the year, so now those who want more help will be able to get just that,” said Wright.
There are 175 slots for the program.
Wright and McCrory told those present about the 55 personnel in the school system that are already working with them for the after-school program. McCrory said how many more parents signed their children up for the Summer Literacy Program after learning buses would be available to pick their children up and drop them off.
“Parents were lining up at the computers in Little
Ridge to log in information so buses could pick up their children,” McCrory said.
The Summer Literacy Program will provide a snack and lunch during the program.
The board also made the following personnel changes:
• Retirements:
-Resignation of Marcia Kerns, library aide at FPMS effective July 1, 2022, due to retirement.
•Resignations:
-Angela Miller system-wide EL teacher effective May 27, 2022.
-Ruthann Hendon system-wide speech language pathologist effective May 27, 2022.
-Darrell Prater half-time bus driver within the FPCS system effective May 27. 2022.
• Leaves:
-Ellen Benefield elementary math coach for an additional one year leave of absence to serve as an AMSTI TIR/math coach through UAH. This leave will be for the entire 2022-2023 school year.
-Sherri Gibbs, elementary math coach for an additional one year leave of absence to serve as an AMSTI TRI/math coach through UAH. This leave will be for the entire 2022-2023 school year.
• Transfers:
-Hannah Turner, secondary technology specialist to a science teacher at FPHS, effective August 1, 2022.
-Tiffany Saint, interventionist at FPMS to a 6th grade teacher at FPMS, effective August 1, 2022.
-John Guice, librarian at FPMS to a 6th grade teacher at FPMS, effective August 1, 2022.
-Amanda Davis, from a curriculum coach at FPMS to an interventionist at FPMS, effective August 1, 2022.
• Recommendations:
-The following personnel as FPHS 2022 summer school instructors, effective May 31, 2022-June 30, 2022.
•Brian Hechler – Credit Recovery
•Chris Boggs – Credit Recovery
•Austin Panell – Drivers Ed.
-Sheena Chandler as a system-wide EL teacher within FPCS system effective August 1, 2022 and non-renew her contract on May 26, 2023.
-Miriam Elorza as a system-wide EL teacher within FPCS system effective August 1, 2022 and non-renew her contract on May 26, 2023.
-Katherine Maples Kilby as a system-wide EL teacher within FPCS system effective August 1, 2022 and non-renew her contract on May 26, 2023.
-The following personnel as summer literacy program bus drivers and substitute bus drivers, effective June 6-30, 2022
•Pam Whitley – Driver
•Miranda Simmons – Driver
•David McCarrell – Substitute driver
•Phillip Smith - Substitute driver
•Ken Mayo - Substitute driver
•Misty Harmon - Substitute
-The following personnel as Summer Literacy Program CNP workers and a substitute worker, effective June 6-30, 2022.
• Raylene Crose – Worker
•Brandy Rosson – Worker
•Kerri Bobo – Worker
•Tina Broyles – substitute worker
The board also approved:
-Lisa Powell as a PE teacher at Wills Valley Elementary School effective June 1, 2022.
-Additional workdays for positions during the 2022-2023 summer.
-The local Textbook Committee’s recommendation to adopt the entire list of State approved textbooks in the area of Career and Technical Education and Supplemental materials for the 2022-2023 school year
-The creation, advertising and filling of a Agri0science teacher at FPMS
-The updated Reading Interventionist job description effective August 1, 2022
-The requests for out of state travel for Patrick Barnes, Athletic director/Principle at FPHS
• FPHS Girls basketball, June 20-24, 2022, to Fort Walton Beach High School in Fort Walton, FL
• FPHS Boys basketball, June 20-24, 2022, to University of West Florida Team Camp in Pensacola, FL
• FPHS Girls volleyball, July 14-17, 2022, to University of TN Team Camp in Knoxville, TN
• FPHS wrestling team, June 16-18, 2022, to Armuchee High School, Rome, GA
-The revision of Jordan Giles, assistant principle at FOMS, employment contract from a 12 month to a 10-month contract, effective July 1, 2022.
