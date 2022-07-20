At Tuesday's meeting, Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine addressed a delay in renovating the Sports Complex, which the city council voted to concentrate on rather than spending more money to build a totally new sports complex.
The project start was delayed by a couple of weeks due to “issues outside of our scope. Hopefully within two weeks, we’ll get started up there. Soccer was supposed to have been done by July 1st, but we missed that deadline. So they have moved to do the baseball/softball portion of the Complex first, then move into the soccer portion.”
In February of this year, the council voted to halt ground prep work at a 296-acre site off Martin Avenue NE and 63rd Street NW that the city had intended to use for a totally new athletic complex, referred to as “the Carden property”. They decided to instead contract with Warners Athletic Construction to modify the 31+ year old existing facility on 45th Street NE. They stood to save about $2.7 million by doing that instead of proceeding with entirely new fields.
The mayor said he received a call from Gil Graham of Bailey Bridges, Inc., about acquiring a couple of acres behind the company’s Building #4 manufacturing and corporate office.
“When we decided to refurbish our existing complex and stop the work that we were doing [on the Carden property], there was a misunderstanding with Joel [Leonard of the Cullman firm Leonard Architecture and Interior Design] that we didn’t want to continue with the Master Plan that he was working on for that.”
That plan presumes that the city will eventually return to the Carden property and build some sort of facility. Leonard encouraged the Council members last October to think long-term about additions they might want to add because of the cost-savings involved in preemptively extending sewer lines and electrical wiring across the property rather than coming back later and starting from scratch. Leonard described it as a “living document” subject to change rather than set in stone.
“They’ve sent me the drawings,” Baine said. “We’ll need to look at that and entertain whether to let go of any more of that property to match that plan.”
Baine also referred to the recent conversation about adding basketball courts. The first one is expected to be completed in about a month outside the Wills Valley Recreation Center, and Baine said the Fort Payne Kiwanis are stepping up to help make that court ready to play on. Ultimately, the city wants to add additional courts at multiple spots so the facilities are within walking distance of most residents.
Baine also addressed the city placing of signs on piles of rubbish.
“Some people are not comfortable with those signs, but it gives us a chance, if there’s an issue… It’s not always a pile that has to be paid for [to haul away for disposal]. Sometimes it may be a pile that’s on top of a gas line or there’s a power line there that they can’t get to the pile of stuff. The signs are working because this gives them an opportunity to reach out to our Sanitation Department so we can tell them why something has not been picked up. It’s an opportunity to speak one-on-one with those folks,” Baine said.
He said the Sanitation Department has been working very hard to get all of the brush and rubbish picked up, but they had 11 people out on a single day.
“Trying to keep everyone well and not have broken limbs. I think they are doing a really good job in getting that done.”
He asked for a presentation for the city council to view in a work session to address any issues with the department's performance.
