Marked for Life asks for help to honor single moms with Feb. 17 ‘Love Night’ pampering

Single mothers are often faced with the task of raising children on their own. This can be especially difficult during special occasions, such as Valentine’s Day.
On Friday, Feb. 17, Marked For Life Ministries will host its third annual Valentine’s “Love Night,” an unforgettable evening of pampering for these often overlooked women. Marked For Life will provide child care so that moms can relax while they enjoy professional pampering with hair and makeup services, a luxurious limousine ride and a night of fine dining -- all aimed at restoring dignity and providing hope.
“We believe single moms are heroes, and we want these moms to know that they are loved,” says Marked for Life Ministries Executive Director Logan LeGrande. “They are not forgotten.”
LeGrande says that the goal of Love Night is simple: to show single mothers that they are not alone.
The event offers a chance for them to connect with other people who have gone through similar experiences and receive support from people who care about them.
“This special night of celebration and support is dedicated to all single mothers who are struggling with day-to-day challenges but don’t have the resources or support needed to get ahead in life,” explained Kelli Gardner, director of programs. “We want them to know that their courage and determination are appreciated and celebrated.”
Registration has already filled up with single mothers in need, and Marked for Life is now turning to the community for assistance.
The ministry asks for donations to make the event possible for these single moms and their children.
Send your check to: Marked for Life Ministries, 601 Gault Ave N, #17, Fort Payne, AL 35967 or donate online at MarkedForLifeMinistries.com.
All donations are tax-deductible.
