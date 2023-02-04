Marked for Life asks for help to honor single moms with Feb. 17 ‘Love Night’ pampering

A luxurious limousine ride and a night of fine dining

Single mothers are often faced with the task of raising children on their own. This can be especially difficult during special occasions, such as Valentine’s Day.

On Friday, Feb. 17, Marked For Life Ministries will host its third annual Valentine’s “Love Night,” an unforgettable evening of pampering for these often overlooked women. Marked For Life will provide child care so that moms can relax while they enjoy professional pampering with hair and makeup services, a luxurious limousine ride and a night of fine dining -- all aimed at restoring dignity and providing hope.

