Shooting under investigation

Fort Payne Police are investigating a shooting reported at a Fort Payne business.
Police Chief David Davis said that at approximately 9:30 am Sunday, the department received a call that an altercation with shots being fired had occurred in the 1000 block of Gault Ave N.
“Fort Payne Police Officers and Fort Payne Fire Medics responded to the location and found one male deceased,” Davis said. “The incident appears to be isolated with no threat to the public.”
Davis said an investigation that is being conducted by the Fort Payne Detective Division, Dekalb District Attorney’s Office and Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics.
A person involved in the altercation was currently being interviewed by detectives.
The investigation continues and more information with be released at a later date.
