Fort Payne to spend $8 million on sewers

Many of us have stretched our budgets buying a lot this Christmas, but the Fort Payne City Council likely tops us all with its vote Tuesday to invest $8.3 million on a gravity sewer line installation connecting the Airport Road Pump Station to another pump station beside the WZOB radio station.
City Clerk Andy Parker said the Council had a certified bid sheet from Ladd Environmental, which reviewed submissions to apply for the project.
“Ladd’s recommendation is to award the bid to Lambert Contracting, LLC. in the amount of $8,384,384,” Parker said.
According to the specifications on Ladd’s website, the project involves installing approximately 17,296 linear feet of PVC gravity sewer piping in sizes including 30-inches, 24-inches and 8-inches, along with installing 75 manholes in six-, five- and four-feet diameters. Additionally, modifications are needed to an existing sewer lift station.
Fort Payne has been working on upgrading the sewer system in three stages, recently connecting to the Terrapin Hills subdivision. Wastewater flows through the pressurized pipes, bound for the Wastewater Treatment Plant on Industrial Boulevard behind Lowe’s. Larger diameter pipes are needed the closer the lines get to that final destination to decrease the chance of blockages. The pipes further north are 12-inches in diameter, while the ones closest to the treatment facility are up to 30-inches in diameter. Manholes along the way allow access to the main for maintenance purposes.
Because a gravity line involves wastewater or sewage flowing downhill – and Airport Road is mostly flat – pump stations are necessary to lift and distribute these fluids and sludge solids. Sewer Supervisor Michael Evett said the design of the construction project will ultimately save the taxpayers money by eliminating the need for three pump stations.
Councilman John Smith asked whether they could get grant money to offset some portion of the tremendous costs of such a project.
Mayor Brian Baine said the city contracted with Shannon Scruggs-Campagna, vice president of Van Scoyoc Associates in Washington, D.C. to help source federal grant money for projects that Fort Payne simply hasn’t been able to afford to do in the past. Baine felt certain that she would pursue grants with terms that accommodate the scope of the project.
A large assortment of the PVC piping presently sits along the project area. The pipes were reportedly purchased separately, so the $8.3 million mostly covers the cost of expert installation.
City Attorney Rocky Watson said “it will be a while before shovels hit dirt” so it’s likely they will have adequate time to get funding sources in front of the construction stage and offset at least some portion of the $8.3 million from sources other than local taxpayers.
Upon arriving, the Council made a list of projects they wanted to accomplish before leaving office. The sewer system, however, took precedence over several of the items on that list. Baine said this is unfortunate since most people don’t think about their sewers unless something goes wrong, yet they must invest millions for the system to properly function.
A motley mixture of water, urine and feces are flushed from toilets and sink drains through service pipes until it reaches the municipal sewer lines running along developed areas. Wastewater also includes industrial waste – which there is less of with the decline of the hosiery industry -- and storm water.
During flash flood events, these systems may be pushed to capacity by the sheer volume of water passing through the lines and there is the risk of bacteria consuming oxygen in water, killing any fish that come into contact with it. So it is important to build and maintain a system so it functions properly and sets the conditions for economic growth as new residential and industrial customers tie onto the system.
Once the materials arrive at the WasteWater Treatment Plant, toxic sludge is treated to remove solids, organic materials and bacteria from the water, treating it with chlorine and aerated tanks where bacteria helps to consume the solids. Filter beds further sort and treat the water before it is discharged back into Wills Creek to provide a source of drinking water for communities downstream.
