Fort Payne to spend $8 million on sewers

Many of us have stretched our budgets buying a lot this Christmas, but the Fort Payne City Council likely tops us all with its vote Tuesday to invest $8.3 million on a gravity sewer line installation connecting the Airport Road Pump Station to another pump station beside the WZOB radio station.

 File photo

City Clerk Andy Parker said the Council had a certified bid sheet from Ladd Environmental, which reviewed submissions to apply for the project.

