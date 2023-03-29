At its meeting on Thursday, March 23, the Fort Payne City Schools Board of Education received an independent auditor’s report from MDA Professional Group, which found the books to be in order and concluded the school system is financially sound.
In personnel action, the board accepted the retirement of Kala Kirby as guidance counselor at the high school, effective July 1, and Susan Hollingsworth as system-wide special education aide, effective June 1. The board accepted resignations from Brittney Owens as junior varsity and varsity cheerleader sponsor, Sarah Nelson as instructional aide at the middle school and Ericka Reed as system-wide CNP worker. The board approved the transfer of Michael Banks from head coach to assistant coach of the boys varsity basketball team and the transfer of Sam Benson from library aide to science teacher at the high school. Melissa Smith was approved for the fourth grade Math School Improvement Team at Little Ridge Intermediate School, and the effective date for Stormy Stevens to assume duties as assistant principal at Little Ridge was set as effective March 1.
