Rate hikes likely for the new year

The Fort Payne City Council discussed the urgency of increasing rates for some services, including sanitation and sewer service and recreational programs.

 Story by Steven Stiefel steven.stiefel@times-journal.com

During a work session Wednesday, Council members and Mayor Brian Baine discussed rate hikes proposed by department heads. It became clear quickly that they won’t have much choice.

