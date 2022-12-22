Rate hikes likely for the new year

The Fort Payne City Council discussed the urgency of increasing rates for some services, including sanitation and sewer service and recreational programs.
During a work session Wednesday, Council members and Mayor Brian Baine discussed rate hikes proposed by department heads. It became clear quickly that they won’t have much choice.
The sewer system, for example, urgently needs repairs — worn out service lines needed replaced 20 years ago. Because of the tremendous expenditures involved in such investments, projects were postponed for as long as possible. Inflation is also driving up costs. One chemical required at the wastewater treatment plant increased in the sewer department’s overhead by $150,000.
City Treasurer Grant Ledbetter said Fort Payne charges so much less for sewer and sanitation than surrounding communities that catching up would require annual 20% increases in rates charged for at least three years.
Rainsville, for example, charges $11 more than Fort Payne for sewer service and Gadsden charges $12 more. Scottsboro charges $9.42 more, while Guntersville’s comparable service costs citizens there $7.62 more. DeKalb County charges $7.61 more for sanitation services than the city. The gap is even greater on commercial accounts. Industrial sewer connections in Albertville cost $38 more than in Fort Payne and businesses in DeKalb County getting a 30-yard roll-off container will pay $385 more, according to the figures provided by Ledbetter.
He offered projections of the impact of rate hikes at 5%, 10% or 20% monthly. The 20% increase would generate more than a million dollars over 12 months. If adopted, businesses with one can and sewer service would pay an additional $9 per month. Businesses with one three-yard dumpster and sewer service would pay an extra $15.89 a month.
Council members looked into possibly contracting garbage pickup out to the same company that serves customers out in the county, but they decided citizens might pay more but get less service than they receive now.
With proposed hikes, residential customers would pay $2.95 more per month for sewer and $3.61 more for sanitation pickup of one can.
Council President Walter Watson sensed the urgency to act, but he also wants to minimize the impact of raising fees on citizens in no mood to pay more taxes.
“Will this do it?” Watson asked concerning the proposed rate hikes. “Because I’d prefer to only get beat up over this once instead of us needing more and having to ask people to pay more again.”
The 20% increase each year for three years for both industrial and residential customers is projected to generate an additional $1.8 million per year to fund garbage service, Ledbetter said.
City Clerk Andy Parker pointed out that while they separate sewer and sanitation from the rest of the budget because they are such large and costly programs to operate, if costs exceed money coming in from user fees, the departments must rely on the General Fund to make up the difference.
A majority of Council members would need to vote for the increases to be adopted before anything changes. They appeared to be in agreement that something must done if services are to continue at the current level.
Among the other proposals likely to come up at a future meeting is lowering the price of a season pass for an individual at the city pool to $50 (down from $100) and the season pass for a family of four to $100 (from $150). The Council voted on Tuesday to solicit bid to repair the pump at the city pool, noting that it had been removed from the city budget on repeated occasions with some gambling that it would not fail.
“Baseball, softball and flag football are all staying the same as they have been. The parent ran soccer fee will increase from $1,200 a year to $2,000 for six months,” said Parks and Recreation Director Brant Middlebrooks.
Facility rentals were also discussed, with a proposal to raise the cost to rent the Rotary Pavilion for six hours or less set at $300 or $500 for 12 hours or less rental of the venue.
The Council discussed possibly adding a storage building at the Pavilion where chairs could be put away. Presently, they are exposed to the elements and some show signs of rusting.
There’s also overhead in terms of city personnel needing to unlock venues, clean up after events, plus secure and maintain them.
They discussed the DeKalb Theatre, which needs a deep cleaning despite only being used a handful of occasions each year. A proposal by a local theater group to take over the venue fell flat. It was most recently used during a sold-out performance by The Boys in the Band.
Years ago, when the City purchased and restored the old cinema, it was meant to be used as a multi-purpose community space. A lack of staff on-hand makes it difficult to maintain and book more events there, but the venue simply doesn’t attract enough use to justify having city employees there daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.