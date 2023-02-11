The Fort Payne City Council voted this week to increase sewer and sanitation rates by 17%.
They also adopted newer building and fire codes, opened a local bank account and accepted the low bid for a pool pump that’s been put off for several years.
Concerning the hike in garbage pickup and sewer rates, Fort Payne Council President Walter Watson said he felt it was the responsible thing to do in light of auditors repeatedly urging city leaders to make the sewer and sanitation departments self-sufficient rather than repeatedly raiding the General Fund to finance operations.
Escalating costs appear to make up the main reason for the increases. Patrick Dunne and Michael Evett, who manage the Sanitation and Sewer departments, said the additional funds are necessary to replace aging equipment and maintain services like brush pickup. During a work session several in early January, Council members learned it would take at least three years of annual 20% adjustments to match what other residents pay on average for a similar service in nearby cities and towns.
Rainsville, for example, charged $11 more than Fort Payne for sewer service and Gadsden charges $12 more. Scottsboro charges $9.42 more, while Guntersville’s comparable service costs citizens there $7.62 more. DeKalb County charges $7.61 more for sanitation services than the city. The gap is even greater on commercial accounts. Industrial sewer connections in Albertville cost $38 more than in Fort Payne, and businesses in DeKalb County getting a 30-yard roll-off container have paid $385 more.
Some Council members even investigated contracting with a third-party service to take over sanitation services, ultimately deciding that the probable result would be higher rates with less service ultimately provided. And the cost of a chemical essential at the wastewater treatment plant increased in the Sewer Department’s overhead by $150,000 last year.
“I eventually want to see us get to a point where we don’t have to borrow money to do things,” Watson said. He explained that city leaders are sensitive to how much everything costs now and some provisions are included to keep rates lower for seniors on a fixed income, for example.
“We’ve thought about this a lot,” he said. “When Councilman Eberhart and I first got on the Council, the City’s budget was $8 million, now it’s $28 million.”
On both ordinances, Council Member John Smith voted in opposition while Councilman Johnny Eberhart abstained from voting. In February 2021, when the Council approved a 3% adjustment, Smith explained that he dislikes automatic hikes locked in over time. Both ordinances have clauses which call for yearly evaluations.
Concerning the revised building codes, the Council met recently with local contractors to run the proposed changes by them. Watson said it seemed like many of them had already adopted the new standards so the impact should be minimum. The move is expected to improve the city’s ISO rating, which can affect homeowner insurance premium costs.
City Clerk Andy Parker said the resolution to authorize a line of credit at First State Bank is merely precautionary since there are three major projects underway and reserve funding might be needed, at some point, to keep bills current.
“It would allow us to pay at the end of the year instead of monthly,” Parker said. “Hopefully we won’t have to use it at all.”
Council President Pro Tem Lynn Brewer said she’s thankful the city is opening the account locally.
And Resolution 2023-03 accepted the low bid of $107,679 for a new pool pump at the City Pool. Only one bid was returned. The pump has been removed from several past budgets.
Mayor Brian Baine announced the Alabama Department of Transportation is reassessing the need for a traffic signal at the intersection of Greenhill Blvd and Airport Road. If approved, the City will pay half the cost of installation and assume responsibility for maintaining it.
Baine also said work is underway to move utility lines beside the Rotary Pavilion and teased the announcement of Boom Days performers in early March. He said the rebidding of work at the police headquarters is nearly done and work is underway at the Sports Complex. He praised Parks and Recreation Director Brant Middlebrooks for the job he’s done reducing payroll while increasing memberships by 900.
In another matter, Baine warned Council members that the Alabama Department of Environmental Management may send letters to surrounding properties of the old hospital about the work underway there. He said they should know something in about a year concerning the remediation of the property, which was contaminated by leaky fuel tanks that were buried under the hospital before it was torn down last year. Finally, Baine said a grant writer was working to meet Friday’s deadline to apply for a federal grant seeking advanced radio equipment for the Fort Payne Fire Department.
Council meetings are held the first and third Tuesday of each month at 12:30 p.m. in the Council chambers on the second floor of City Hall. Meetings are streamed live on FPTV at https://bit.ly/FPCouncil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.