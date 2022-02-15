FPIA and TVA donate funds to schools, UGF and CAC

The Fort Payne Improvement Authority (FPIA) recently partnered with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to provide a third round of financial assistance to local agencies that are integral to improving the lives of citizens: the Fort Payne City Schools, the United Givers Fund (UGF) and the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center.
The Community Care Fund started as a way to help agencies and organizations meet their expenses during the pandemic.
FPIA General Manager Mike Shirey and the Improvement Authority’s Board of Directors attended a ceremony, joined by Robby Jones, customer service manager representing TVA.
Receiving the checks on behalf of their organizations were Fort Payne City Schools Superintendent Brian Jett, Elizabeth Wheatley, DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center Executive Director Elizabeth Wheatley and UGF Executive Director Elizabeth Walston McElrath.
Jones said TVA wants to partner with economically and environmentally in its region. The agency was created in 1933 to provide these communities with a constant, reliable supply of power.
Providing funds to help these organizations with their community work via the Community Care Fund is another way TVA serves the public.
“With our partnership with FPIA and local power companies across the valley, we want to try to make life better during this COVID situation, and there are many agencies in need these funds who are unable to access in their normal ways of funding. Because of [the organizations], we realize this money is better off in your hands rather than ours,” Jones said.
Shirey said the utility’s board sat down to discuss who should receive allocations from the fund. The board wanted to direct the money to organizations and agencies best positioned to make a positive impact on communities in its service area. UGF raises funds for 10 organizations in DeKalb County and both the school system and CAC directly interact with children in Fort Payne.
TVA and FPIA have had a continuous partnership for over 80 years. Being a public power provider, FPIA wants to continue to remain active in the community.
FPIA is one of the 153 local power companies that distribute TVA power throughout the Fort Payne region. TVA also donates Community Care Funds to local organizations and agencies throughout areas served by the other companies with which it partners across seven states.
“FPIA dispersed our piece of this partnership with TVA, and we wanted to gather you all here to acknowledge you and all that you do for our community,” Shirey said.
