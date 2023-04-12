The Fort Payne High School Senior Class will present “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves” at the Williams Avenue School Theatre Thursday through Sunday, April 20-23.
Tickets are now available at Fort Payne High School for $5.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday night shows start at 7 p.m.
For the little ones, there will be 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday so that local children can attend and see the fairy tale portrayed, according to FPHS drama teacher Paul Crawford.
“There will be a costume contest for kids ages 10 and under on Saturday at 2 p.m.,” Crawford said. “Dress as your favorite Snow White character!”
The story of Snow White, which will be played by FPHS senior Talula Belle Scott, is a well-known fairy tale that has been adapted in various forms of media, including literature, film, and animation. The story revolves around a young princess and her interactions with a wicked queen, seven dwarfs and a handsome prince.
The story of Snow White has endured for generations as a classic fairy tale that teaches important lessons about kindness, courage, and the triumph of good over evil.
