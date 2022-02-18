Baine recognized as one of America's top 100 small town civic volunteers

Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine has been chosen as a Top 100 national winner in the 2021 Small Town America Civic Volunteer Award. He was picked from nearly 700 nominations from 49 states.
Fort Payne Main Street Director Connie Fuller was notified of the award by CivicPlus Vice President Millard Rose.
The program saw explosive growth this year, with nearly 700 nominations from 49 states. We believe every civic volunteer is exceptional.
CivicPlus is pleased to recognize and award all of this year’s winners with cash awards to the top three communities, plus the top 100 honorees will be offered a free volunteer portal for a year from CivicPlus, which offers an integrated technology platform for local governments. They connect municipal employees and elected officials with the citizens they represent and serve. Their web design, mass notification, parks and recreation, and HR solutions are used by local government and municipalities. Fort Payne considered subscribing to their SeeClickFix app last year.
CivicPlus grew out of Networks Plus and eventually became its own operating division. Incorporated in Kansas in 1998, Networks Plus, the brainchild of Ward Morgan and Tony Gagnon, began providing technical services to customers in 1994.
The list of winners can be viewed at http://civicplus.com/small-town-volunteer-awards-2021
The only other Alabama recipient was Joe Elmore Barnes of Florala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.