Fort Payne is going Hollywood with a touch of Tinsel Town in the air as Fort Payne–Main Street plans to symbolically roll out the red carpet and present a “walk of fame star” to actor Sandra Ellis Lafferty.
In an invitation-only event, Main Street President Randy Posey will present the star to Lafferty. Like the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame, Lafferty will make imprints of her hands in cement to be added later to the sidewalk in front of the DeKalb Theater along with the large gold star bearing her name, joining country music superstars Alabama, who earned the first star presented in 2018.
What’s really interesting is that Lafferty didn’t really begin her film career until age 50, yet she shares Internet Movie Database (IMDB) credits with A-list celebrities like Robert Redford, Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds, Emma Thompson, Hugh Jackman, Ben Kingsley, Jake Gyllenhaal, Nick Nolte, Michael Keaton, Rosario Dawson, and way too many other stars to list.
She spent years before that perfecting her acting technique on the stage before moving to Los Angeles and finding stead work in regular guest roles on TV shows as diverse as “The Wayans Bros”, “Batwatch”, “NYPD Blue”, “Melrose Place”, “Boy Meets World”, “The Vampire Diaries”, “One Tree Hill” and others. More recently, she appeared on the TV series “Containment” and an episode of last year’s TV miniseries “Dopesick.”
According to that imdb.com profile, Lafferty owns more than 74 acting roles to her credit but is best known for her roles in 2005’s “Walk the Line” (as Maybelle Carter), two of the “Hunger Games” installments in 2012 and 2013, the 2013 crime thriller “Prisoners’ and two 2015 movies, “Self/Less” and “A Walk in the Woods”.
Lafferty was previously recognized in Fort Payne for her achievements when she served as grand Marshal of the 2019 Fort Payne Christmas Parade. Also locally, she was a guest artist for the Northeast Alabama Community College’s production of “Driving Miss Daisy” and volunteers at the Mentone Arts & Cultural Center, where she has served as artistic director mentoring high school theater students.
She’s also performed pieces from her one-woman shows “An Ordinary Woman” and “Granny Dollar” at events alongside her brother, author Author Jerry Ellis, who celebrated in 2021 the 30th anniversary of his Pulitzer and a National Book Award-nominated nonfiction book “Walking the Trail: One Man’s Journey Along the Cherokee Trail of Tears”.
She was named best actress for a season by the Denver drama critics, when she was a member of the Denver Center Theatre Company. She also was named best actress by Westword magazine.
In the early 2000s, Sandra returned to Alabama to help care for her mother. With the movie industry expanding its Hollywood roots to the East Coast, the move accelerated her career with key roles in blockbuster films. Lafferty has completed the projects “Hellbilly Hollow”, “Starbright”, and appears as the title character is the forthcoming short film “Linda Gets Justice”.
The Times-Journal will present images from the presentation.
