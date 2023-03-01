Randy Owen, founder of country music super group Alabama, hopes the June Jam will outlast himself and co-founder Teddy Gentry.

In a press release promoting pre-sales for the resurrected concert at the VFW Fairgrounds on June 3, Owen said, “Our wishes are that Fort Payne will take June Jam and it will go on forever. We lost Jeff [Cook] and when me and Teddy are gone, hopefully the city will continue with the June Jam. We want this to continue to help the city, the town, the state, and just help people in general.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.