Randy Owen, founder of country music super group Alabama, hopes the June Jam will outlast himself and co-founder Teddy Gentry.
In a press release promoting pre-sales for the resurrected concert at the VFW Fairgrounds on June 3, Owen said, “Our wishes are that Fort Payne will take June Jam and it will go on forever. We lost Jeff [Cook] and when me and Teddy are gone, hopefully the city will continue with the June Jam. We want this to continue to help the city, the town, the state, and just help people in general.”
The Jam, which ended 26 years ago, will return, featuring Alabama as headliners with special guests to be announced in the coming weeks.
According to a press release from the band’s promoter, Alabama Fan Club presale ticket purchases are available now via ticketmaster.com. Tickets will go on-sale to the public on Wednesday, March 1 at 10 a.m. CST via ticketmaster.com and at the Alabama Fan Club & Museum located at 101 Glenn Blvd SW, Fort Payne, AL 35967.
Alabama's Fan Appreciation Week will also take place in the days preceding the June Jam. The week will reportedly include a public Celebration of Life for the late Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry's annual talent contest, the songwriter’s showcase, a brunch at Cook Castle for the Jeff & Lisa Cook Foundation and "Fandemonium" at Owen's farm.
The week's full schedule of events will be announced at a later date.
June Jam was created by band members and brought some of the biggest names in country music together for charity. More than 30,000 fans attended the first June Jam benefit concert in 1982. By 1991, June Jam brought 67,000 fans to Fort Payne, making it one of the biggest country music events in the nation.
The June Jam Foundation has raised over $15 million for charities. Previous performers include Garth Brooks, Charlie Daniels, Alan Jackson, The Judds, Tim McGraw, Toby Keith, Wayne Newton, Dolly Parton, Trisha Yearwood, Charley Pride, Willie Nelson and many more.
On Feb. 7, Alabama was honored in Fort Payne at the Chamber of Commerce banquet, receiving the V.I. Prewett Lifetime Achievement Award. The honor recognized the band for its decades of giving back to the local community. It was at the banquet that Alabama revealed the return of June Jam.
"It is really something special when you get honored by your hometown,” says Gentry. “We are humbled by the award and are proud to have been born and raised in Fort Payne. Can't wait for June Jam!”
Lisa Cook was on-hand at the awards banquet to accept the honor on behalf of her late husband and Alabama co-founder, Jeff Cook, who died passed in November following a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease. With his prior encouragement and wishes, Alabama continues touring on a limited basis, keeping the iconic music they created alive for the current and future generation of fans.
June Jam will be produced by Outback Presents and Conway Entertainment Group.
Alabama was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005. The group is known for hit songs including “Mountain Music,” “Roll On,” “Dixieland Delight” and “If You're Gonna Play In Texas (You Gotta Have A Fiddle In The Band).” From humble beginnings picking cotton in the fields, to international stars, Alabama went on to sell 80 million albums and charted 43 No.1 hits, becoming the most successful band in the history of country music.
