For Fort Payne woman, cruising the world is a dream job

Of all the people from Fort Payne, Kelli Moore may win the contest for the most traveled.
Moore, 33, is activity manager for Celebrity Cruises, which is part of the Royal Caribbean Group, offering “relaxed luxury” accommodations setting sail to all seven continents and over 300 destinations in 79 countries.
“If I got stranded anywhere in the world, I’d be able to find my way out,” she said.
She spends six weeks in Fort Payne, where she lives with her mother. Then she departs for the sea, spending the next four to five months crossing the ocean to exotic lands, then home for six weeks, then repeat.
“It’s hard leaving my cat, Cocoa, behind because animals aren’t allowed on ships,” she said.
Her job is to organize the activities and hosts tasked with keeping guests on cruises entertained with a combination of deck parties, game shows, live band karaoke, game show contests and more.
It requires her to be very lively, which might be a surprise to anyone who knew her at Fort Payne High School, where she graduated in 2007.
“I was very shy and quiet,” she recalled. “I played Gretel in the senior play, ‘Hansel and Gretel.’ I fell in love with theater.”
After graduating from Jacksonville State University in 2012, a friend’s mother found the job listing for youth staff with Carnival Cruises. Initially, it was very challenging.
“One time, I was on a microphone hosting a trivia game for the guests and one of the guests shouted back at me using an expletive,” she said. “I didn’t make a big deal about it, but one of the passengers reported it to security so they interviewed this person, who then had to apologize to me.”
Another time, a passenger followed her as she prepared to lead crew members to tender boats used to travel from the big ship to a smaller port in more shallow waters.
“I asked him if he needed assistance. He said he needed a restroom, so I pointed him in the right direction. Then someone pointed out what was running down his leg,” she said.
Years later, she works very closely with the cruise director.
“If you don’t get along with them, that can be rough, but I’ve been very lucky. I’ve become best friends with my previous cruise directors. We get along so well!”
She works with ship employees from 70 different nationalities. “They all have to speak English to work on the ship, but sometimes it is easier for them to talk to one another in their native tongues. We all get along very well together.”
She doesn’t get “off days” while at sea.
“I work seven days a week for four months straight, and I have a work phone so I am always on call,” she said.
Asked for advice for her hometown neighbors planning a future cruise, Moore recommends leaving the Hawaiian shirt at home and finding locals so visits ashore reveal more choices of what to do.
“A lot of people leave the ship in Cozumel and get drunk at Señor Frogs, then say they’ve visited Mexico. No, you visited Señor Frogs. There’s so much more to do if you are brave enough,” she said.
“There are ex-boyfriends onboard -- but never with a passenger.”
Her contract ended a week before the COVID epidemic reached the U.S.
“The crew messaged me that they were on the ship without any passengers and partying,” she said. “Then they got stuck on board for months at a time.”
“Ship-wrecked” in her hometown during a pandemic, she took a job as a picker and then as area operations coordinator at Children’s Place in Fort Payne.
After returning, when her ship’s cruise director quarantined for two weeks, she stepped up to do the job, supervising 80 people. She isn’t sure she’d want the job full-time but is open to the idea.
Among her other advice to anyone seeking a job like hers, she said, “If you are thinking about it, try it. If you don’t like doing it, you don’t have to go back.”
