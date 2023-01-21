Phylliss Turner Wise, 98, passed away January 17, 2023 at her home in Fort Payne, Al. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Joe Wise, and is survived by her four children Andrea Berry, Joe E Wise, (Barbara) and Amanda Pearce of Fort Payne and son Jeb W (Bo) Wise, (Kimberly), of Lawrenceville, Ga.
She was born June 17, 1924 in California but grew up in Pendleton Oregon. At age 18, in 1942 during World War II she met and married the late Joe Wise of Dothan Alabama. After his military service they returned to Dothan to raise their four children. She spent most of her adult life in Dothan moving to Fort Payne with youngest daughter Amanda in 2016 to be near son Joe and daughter Andrea.
In her early Dothan years she was active in PTA and Girl Scouts. Later years she committed to various service organizations and projects, her beloved book club, entertaining many friends in her home and gardening. Throughout her life in Dothan she was active at First Baptist Church and especially enjoyed involvement in Operation Christmas Child .
A special thank you to Hospice of Alabama for the excellent care given to her during her final weeks. A Celebration of life Service will be held at 2:00 PM, January 23rd 2023 at Wilson Funeral Home in Fort Payne, Rev. Bob Gross of Dothan, Al officiating. Friends will be received from 1PM until the 2PM hour of the service. The family is accepting flowers or a memorial contribution may be made to Samaritan’s Purse. A separate memorial service in Dothan has been planned for friends there.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements in Fort Payne.
To plant a tree in memory of Phylliss Payne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.