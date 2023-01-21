Phylliss Turner Wise, 98, passed away January 17, 2023 at her home in Fort Payne, Al. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Joe Wise, and is survived by her four children Andrea Berry, Joe E Wise, (Barbara) and Amanda Pearce of Fort Payne and son Jeb W (Bo) Wise, (Kimberly), of Lawrenceville, Ga.

She was born June 17, 1924 in California but grew up in Pendleton Oregon. At age 18, in 1942 during World War II she met and married the late Joe Wise of Dothan Alabama. After his military service they returned to Dothan to raise their four children. She spent most of her adult life in Dothan moving to Fort Payne with youngest daughter Amanda in 2016 to be near son Joe and daughter Andrea.

