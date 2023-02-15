FP Mayor presses state about need for traffic signal, utility lines at Rotary Park being moved underground

At the city council last week, Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine announced the Alabama Department of Transportation is reassessing the need for a traffic signal at the intersection of Greenhill Blvd and Airport Road. If approved, the City will pay half the cost of installation and assume responsibility for maintaining it.
Previously, ALDOT conducted multiple studies of the intersection and determined that a traffic signal isn’t needed there. Baine persisted in asking the experts to look again.
Traffic at the intersection becomes problematic during high volume periods when local industries dismiss their staff. ALDOT added a lane at the intersection allowing some of the traffic to turn right onto Greenhill rather than having to wait for someone ahead to turn left onto the busy roadway.
During his Mayor’s report portion of the Council meeting, Baine also said work is underway to move utility lines beside the Rotary Pavilion and teased the announcement of Boom Days performers in early March.
Presiding Circuit Judge Andrew Hairston appeared before the Council last October to request the moving of the lines, which is needed because the festival has outgrown what's there now. The power lines require placement of the big stage in a way that deprives them of 30 additional feet to accommodate the crowd. Moving the power lines underground and making the surface level, he said, should permit the festival to rent a less costly stage going forward and improve safety. The council-authorized action is estimated to cost approximately $30,000. Boom Days has powered everything on stage using generators, which are an unreliable source of electricity. AT&T will take the longest to relocate its lines, Baine said.
At last week’s Council meeting, Baine also shared that the rebidding of work at the police headquarters is nearly done with a revised bid expected soon.
He also shared that work is also underway at the Sports Complex to repair bathrooms and many other improvements. Baine praised Parks and Recreation Director Brant Middlebrooks for the job he’s done reducing payroll while increasing memberships by 900.
Council meetings are held the first and third Tuesday of each month at 12:30 p.m. in the Council chambers on the second floor of City Hall. Meetings are streamed live on FPTV at https://bit.ly.FPCouncil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.