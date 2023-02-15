FP Mayor presses state about need for traffic signal, utility lines at Rotary Park being moved underground

At the city council last week, Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine announced the Alabama Department of Transportation is reassessing the need for a traffic signal at the intersection of Greenhill Blvd and Airport Road. If approved, the City will pay half the cost of installation and assume responsibility for maintaining it.

Previously, ALDOT conducted multiple studies of the intersection and determined that a traffic signal isn’t needed there. Baine persisted in asking the experts to look again.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.