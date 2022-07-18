Bear expert to speak with Fort Payne Council

The agenda for Tuesday’s regular Fort Payne City Council meeting includes a presentation by a National Park Service representative to discuss the growing bear population in DeKalb County.
Bear researcher Hannah Leeper told The Times-Journal in a story earlier this month that the number of bears is growing because of an increase in human-provided food sources.
“This area has food, water, shelter and den structures, forested areas, and all resources that bears need to thrive,” Leeper said.
The bears nearly became extinct in DeKalb County, but the ones now appearing are genetically descended from the north Georgia population.
Leeper said the bears are generally shy and likely to avoid human beings, but once they find a food source, they begin to lose that fear. She recommends placing trash outside on pick-up days and not leaving it out overnight. Also, feed pets indoors or only small amounts they are likely to finish eating if outdoors. Animal feeders for deer and birds can also attract bears.
In other business, the Council is expected to approve alcohol licenses for off-premise beer sales at Tienda Los Primos and restaurant retail liquor in The Stockade, which is moving into the downtown location formerly occupied by F.C. Weiss.
They will likely ratify the Planning Commission’s decision to decline a re-zoning request from property owner Marlin Blalock and prospective leaseholder Dollar General on 49th Street.
The Council is expected to set a work session this week to discuss the budget for the next fiscal year starting Oct. 1.
Tuesday's meeting is at 12:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall. Meetings are open to the public and attendance is welcomed. Individuals with disabilities who would like to request accommodation should write City Clerk Andy Parker at 100 Alabama Avenue NW, Fort Payne, AL 35967.
The meetings are also streamed live on FPTV and can be viewed at https://www.fpcsk12.com/fptv.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.