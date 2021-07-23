The Fort Payne Board of Education voted Thursday to promote Patrick Barnes to become the new principal at Fort Payne High School, filling the vacancy left when Brian Jett succeeded the retiring Jim Cunningham.
Jett, in his first meeting as superintendent, praised Barnes for his years of dedicated service to the school, noting they had experienced many challenges working side-by-side. The Board considered 16 applicants, narrowed it to five finalists and determined Barnes was the best choice.
Barnes said he isn’t taking the role lightly and thanked his wife and children for their patience and support.
The Board also hired Jackie Jennings to become an assistant principal, splitting her time between Fort Payne High School and Fort Payne Middle School. Jennings is a familiar face in the system and an FPHS alumnus. She returns after working for the Decatur City Schools, and Jett said he is excited to see what new ideas she brings in the technology realm. She said she is excited to be back.
The Board also approved Jett’s employment contract, along with Fort Payne Middle School Principal Shane Byrd and Jennifer List, who is making the move from Williams Avenue Elementary to become principal of the new Little Ridge Intermediate School.
Other changes included:
• Jeri Weatherly was transferred from WAES to FPHS, with the title of guidance counselor and secretary
• Kelly Evans was transferred from office aide at WAES to school secretary at LRIS
• Chris Long, changed from full-time to part-time bus driver for the new school year. Also hired to drive school buses were Mark Owens, Tamara Campton and Caleb Henshaw.
• Henshaw was named JV Girls and Assistant Varsity Girls Basketball Coach at Fort Payne High School.
• Chris Boggs hired as general social science teacher at FPHS
• Taylor Sparks will teach fifth grade at LRIS
• Kelsy Blackwell is now a third grade teacher at LRIS
• Named to math and reading vertical leadership teams were Erin Stolp, Julie Machen, Amanda Hicks, Hannah Bryant and Valerie Smalley.
• Hannah Carden and Katherine Barksdale were hired as a Pre-K aides at WVES
• Ashtian Smith assumes the role of Child Nutrition Program/Transportation Secretary/Bookkeeper
• Martha Gembe and Vicki Wolford were hired as CNP workers
• Rhonda Tate was named systemwide SPE teacher
• Alexandra Lopez was hired as a system-wide English language aide
There will also be some faces absent in the new school year as the Board accepted the resignations of Sarah Blackwell as Pre-K aide at WVES, Jeff Boatwright as assistant varsity girls basketball coach, Andrew Isbell as coach and social studies teacher at FPHS and Tasha Denton as system-wide special ed teacher.
Jett presented plaques commemorating several retirements, including Karen King (34 years), Sharron Nappier (26 years), Kattie Garrand (23 years), Danny Garrand (14 years) and Alan Young (16.5 years). Not present to accept were Deb Beasley (16 years), Lilia Best (20 years), Rita Chapman (25 years) and Ginger Scott (18 years).
In other business, the Board:
• approved additions to the substitute teacher personnel lists
• approved creating the positions of CNP cashier at LRIS, CNP half-time data entry clerk and teacher/tutor K-6 certified and secondary certified math, reading and English language arts, as well as EDP teacher and math resource teacher at LRIS.
• approved student/parent information including the code of conduct, student handbooks, virtual plan, coaches and athletic handbooks, athletics emergency plan and extended day.
• awarded the following lowest bids meeting specifications: Fresh produce from Forestwood Farm, Inc., beverage products from Coca-Cola Bottling United, dairy products from Mayfield Dairy Farms, LLC, and diesel fuel and motor oil from Cedar Bluff Oil Company.
• added a salary supplement for transportation/CNP and secretary/bookkeeper positions to make pay more competitive with other employers.
• increased the Extended Day tuition to $50 for two children and $70 for three children. A single child’s tution remains $30.
• declared a school bus and assorted technology equipment as surplus.
• approved the June 2021 financial statements and bank reconciliation report
• set budget hearings for August 24 at 5 p.m. and August 26 at 5:30 p.m.
• set the next school board meeting for August 26 at 6 p.m.
