The Fort Payne Police Department reports the following activity:
Monday, Jan. 30
Damaged Property – Occurred at 301 Godfrey Ave SE, a wall and door frame were damaged, valued at $10,000
Jeremy David Brown, age 42 of Fort Payne, was arrested on a Warrant for Outside Agency at 10:00 pm
1 Accident with 0 Injuries
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Theft of Property – Occurred at Wal-Mart, miscellaneous items were taken, valued at $227.92
Theft of Property – Occurred at Wal-Mart, miscellaneous items were taken, valued at $105.17
Rocky Allen McGatha, age 33 of Fyffe, was arrested for Theft of Property at 4:52 pm
Chanda Darlene Mercer, age 43 of Trenton, was arrested for Theft of Property at 11:01 pm
1 Accident with 0 Injury
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Damaged Property – Occurred at I 59 NB mm217, the front of a 2013 Toyota Tacoma was damaged, valued at $2000.00
Crystal Gayle Reed, age 44 of Rainsville, was arrested for Theft of Property at 9:29 am
1 Accident with 0 Injuries
Thursday, Feb. 2
Theft of Property – Occurred at Wal-Mart, miscellaneous items were taken, valued at $55.53
Levon Creed Copas, age 41 of Fort Payne, was arrested on Two Warrants for Outside Agency at 1:38 am
Walter Louis Tucker, age 41 of Collinsville, was arrested on Five Warrants for Failure to Appear at 11:16 am
Larona Sheline Prescott, age 45 of Fort Oglethorpe, was arrested for Theft of Property at 5:25 pm
2 Accidents with 0 Injuries
