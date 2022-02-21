Old Hospital demolition completed

The old DeKalb General Hospital is finally reduced to a pile of rubble to be hauled away after months of demolition.
Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine was one of the first people to ceremonially chip away at the abandoned building when the process began on Nov. 12 and he was on site when the last column of the structure came crashing down.
“It’s so good to see it finally come down after all of these years of it sitting empty,” Baine said. “I am just glad to be a part of making this happen. It will be so nice to drive by there and not see that eyesore still standing.”
The 99,000-square foot hospital was built at the 1300 block of Forest Avenue North in 1951 on on 3.6 acres of land donated by the late Robert E. Davis, Sr. It replaced the Killian-Weatherly and Guest clinics. In 1983, the hospital sold and became Baptist Medical Center DeKalb, remaining there until a new facility was opened on October 19, 1986 on Highway 35 West, what’s now called DeKalb Regional Medical Center.
The vacated building then served as a retirement home called The Fountains before closing in December 2003 due to rising costs and low occupancy. The space was adapted for apartments, but further refurbishment efforts ended in 2013 when a feasibility study found significant environmental issues like mold and asbestos. This led to stripping the building of materials that could be resold, such as metals. The old hospital building remained empty and decaying for years.
Baine said bricks from the debris have been set aside for selling to anyone who would like one. The proceeds will go toward completion of the Veteran’s Memorial Park.
A year ago, Fort Payne received a $450,000 grant from the Top of Alabama Regional Council on Governments (TARCOG), to fund the demolition process. Baine met with Kenneth Boswell, director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), and they were joined by Alabama House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville) and Dist. 8 State Sen. Steve Livingston (R-Scottsboro) to inspect the old structure.
Last July, the city completed the foreclosure paperwork to take over the property and clear the way to bid the demolition and salvage project. The low bid was awarded in October to Ingle Demolition & Salvage of Birmingham. The process was expected to take 10 weeks to finish. In recent weeks, Baine said the company had gone to five days a week working on it.
The presence of asbestos is a major reason the city didn’t simply bulldoze the property, as the material was widely used for much of the 20th century for construction and fireproofing. Care must be taken when removing it because inhalation of microscopic particles can lead to conditions such as mesothelioma and lung cancer.
Baine said the city has not decided what to put there once the last of the crushed concrete and twisted steel is hauled away.
