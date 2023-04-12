Spring is officially underway in Fort Payne, marked by the start of two popular downtown community events.

On Thursday, April 13, the Courtyard Concert Series begins, and on April 15, the first of this year's Third Saturday Sunset Cruise-In will kick off.

