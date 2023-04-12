Spring is officially underway in Fort Payne, marked by the start of two popular downtown community events.
On Thursday, April 13, the Courtyard Concert Series begins, and on April 15, the first of this year's Third Saturday Sunset Cruise-In will kick off.
The Courtyard Concert will begin at 6 p.m. at the Coal & Iron Building. Hosted on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays each month by Ryan Keef, Courtyard Concerts showcase the talent of local musicians and singers. There is a different musical theme for each concert, which is open-mike format. Bring your instrument and sign up to play and/or sing. Bring a lawn chair and your own snacks. Beverages will be available for purchase. Admission is free.
This Saturday, April 15, is the inaugural Third Saturday Sunset Cruise-In of 2023.
The event, which features antique automobiles, food and merchandise vendors, musical entertainment and children’s activities, will be held 5-9 p.m. each month on Gault Avenue downtown. Admission is free.
Organizer Amelia Landstreet said due to popular request, they’ve added a motorcycle section between 1st Street and 2nd Street North.
The change adds more activity to the southern end of festivities, which close off Gault Avenue between 1st Street and 8th Street North.
This month, live entertainment will be provided by John Sells on the main stage and Kevin Rooks at the Fort Payne Coal & Iron Building.
Kids can enjoy the petting zoo, pony rides and a play area in the park that includes bouncy houses.
“The weather forecast looks great, so we expect to have a big crowd,” said Landstreet.
When the first Third Saturday Sunset Cruise-In was held in 2012, there were only around 30 cars and trucks along with a small crowd in attendance, but Third Saturday has grown to average around 3,000 monthly attendees and 250-300 vehicles.
