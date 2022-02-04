Canyon Center wanting to add lodging

The Fort Payne City Council approved a resolution Tuesday expressing a willingness to take over the maintenance of proposed sewer lines that would extend to Jacksonville State University’s Field School at Little River Canyon National Preserve once completed -- provided two conditions are met.
Pete Conroy, director of JSU’s Field School, said his organization is exploring the possibility of adding overnight accommodations at the facility, which opened in 2009.
"Extending sewer lines to add a dedicated system would be the first step because protecting the water at Little River Canyon is our number one objective," Conroy said.
If it happens -- and that appears entirely contingent upon the availability of federal grant money for the project -- it could take several months to see any dirt moving. A portion of the Canyon Center is leased to the National Park Service and staff from the national preserve.
While imagining what could be, Conroy said he remains mindful of the parameters for such dedicated facilities in an environmentally sensitive area and noted the importance of not overwhelming the surrounding environment.
Feasibility studies conducted in recent years point to a demand for additional lodging in the area. Lodging at the nearby DeSoto State Park remains very popular. Nearly a million people visit Little River Canyon each year, a figure that has grown during the pandemic. COVID has also resulted in new federal money becoming available for economic development efforts.
Conroy said it is the "perfect time to apply because there is a significant amount of money becoming available for sewer and water needs."
He said it is a plus that residents along the path of the proposed sewer lines would be able to affordably connect to city service, adding even more protection for the environment around the canyon.
City Attorney Rocky Watson said he met with Conroy and attorney Charlie Waldrop, who represents the university, as they sought a determination of the City’s willingness to take over the sewer line intended to enable a commercial development project to move forward. Watson said Mayor Brian Baine, Council President Walter Watson and City Clerk Andy Parker took part in the conversation.
The Canyon Center features a grand hall, HD movie theatre, gift shop, natural history library, exhibits, classrooms, a spacious back desk and amphitheater where concert events have been held and trails for both education and adventure. The space is rented for meetings, social gatherings, corporate retreats and other special events. The Center sits on property partially donated by Alabama Power. Conroy said visitors have generally been about an equal amount of locals and out-of-towns guests, but Little River Canyon has grown popular enough to enjoy international appeal.
Watson believes the hotel development stands a good chance of happening.
The Canyon Center already serves as a draw for tourists and outdoor enthusiasts, increasing revenue for local hotels and related establishments.
“At this point, [JSU is] applying for the grant,” Watson said. “One of the reasons we put conditions on this resolution is that normally you would have a project absolutely locked in, and then you would worry about the sewer system getting up there because under some acts enacted by Congress during the COVID period, it’s not free money. Somebody paid it. But with money coming back to the states, particularly investments made in sewer and water projects, there is some hope that this could be built entirely using federal funds.
"They are wanting to go ahead and apply, get those federal monies so they know they can do this project. We all know that process is going to take six months to a year, so by then they would know if there’s going to be a project put in there. I think they are very optimistic and have a lot of interest. I think the odds are that yes, there will be a project out there, but nothing is guaranteed at this point.”
If that changes, Fort Payne taxpayers won’t get stuck.
“Obviously we don’t want to accept seven or eight miles of pipe if there’s nothing at the end of it,” Watson said. “There’s got to be a development. There would be more expense to us than income if there was not a development at the end of the line. And the last thing you’d want to do is accept a line that’s not built up to our standards so we want Ladd Environmental to be able to review the plans and specs, as well as inspect the line as it is put in since we would take it over.”
JSU requested the City put this arrangement in resolution form and ready to submit prior to applying for the grant funds to pay for the project. He clarified that citizens living along the path of the line would be able to connect to it, as it is not intended exclusively for the Field School.
Public Works Director Tim Williams said it would be a forced main, so anyone tying on to the line would need to install their own two-inch grinder pump to use it, which typically cost about $3,000. Alternative systems can run as high as $30,000, he said. A standard $750 “cap fee” would be charged to individual customers added to the line, but no funds required from homeowners because a line runs in front of their house since no City funds would be sought to install the line.
“[JSU] asked, if they install it and put the development at the end, will we be responsible for it and take the liability? Once they build it and meet the terms and conditions and there’s a development out there, then it’s going to become our line,” Watson said.
To learn more about the JSU Canyon Center, visit www.canyoncenter.org.
