Before the May 24 meeting of the Fort Payne Board of Education began, superintendent Brian Jett handed out awards to teachers, aides and staff for their exemplary work throughout the 2021-22 school year.
At the end of the award presentation Jett asked James Durham, president of the school board, to join him in front of all who were present. Jett and the board gifted Durham a plaque and tree which will be planted at Little Ridge Intermediate School in Durham’s honor.
The tree is a Henry David Thoreau Walden Woods from American Heritage Trees which is owned by Tom and Phyllis Hunter in Lebanon, Tenn.
“I want to thank everyone here and the bard for everything they’ve done throughout the year. You all have made this job and position very easy,” Durham laughed after this statement.
Durham continued, “But you’ve also made my job enjoyable. I have enjoyed being able to travel across the state and even the country to represent Fort Payne.”
After the board finished approving the remainder of the agenda, the board voted on the next school board president and vice president
Board member Sharon Jones nominated Carolyn Martin for president. After no other nominations were submitted the board voted unanimously for
to be the next president. Then board member Randy Bynum nominated Neal Baine for vice president. After no other nominations were submitted the board voted unanimously for Baine to be the next vice president.
The board also made the following personnel changes:
Retirements:
-Kim Butler, librarian at Little Ridge Intermediate School due to retirement, effective June 1.
-Pam Whitley, bus driver within the FPCS system due to retirement, effective July 1.
Resignations
-Mark Scott from the following positions effective May 27: System-wide special education teacher at FPHS and head boys and girls golf coach at FPHS
-Karen Wright, school nurse at FPHS effective May 27.
-Whitney Wigley, 1st grade Math Vertical Leadership Team at Wills Valley Elementary School effective May 27.
-Payton Kirby, Pre-K aide at Wills Valley Elementary School effective May 27.
-Steven Chesnut, Middle School baseball coach effective May 27.
-Dylan Young from the following positions effective May 15: PE teacher at FPMS and 8th grade boys basketball coach.
-Sherry Noles, ELA teacher at FPMS effective May 27.
Leaves:
-Kallie Poe, Pre-K teachers at Wills Valley Elementary School for one year leave of absence, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
Transfers:
-Jessica Hayes, half-time English teacher at FOHS and half-time central office administrative assistant to full-time effective July 1.
-Lori Bible, curriculum coach at FPHS to a secondary interventionalist teacher at FPHS, effective August 1.
-Stormy Stevens, head tennis coach at FPHS to assistant tennis coach at FPHS effective July 1.
-Logan Wright, assistant tennis coach at FPHS, effective July 1.
-Amanda Davis, secondary interventionist at FPMS to 7th and 8th grade ELA teacher at FPMS effective July 1.
-Kaitlyn Veal, 2nd grade teacher at Wills Valley Elementary School to a 3rd grade teacher at Little Ridge Intermediate School effective August 1.
-Manda O’Daniel, 5th grade teacher at Little Ridge Intermediate School to a librarian at Little Ridge Intermediate School, effective August 1.
-Karen Fleming, 3rd grade teacher at Little Ridge Intermediate School to fifth grade teacher at Little Ridge Intermediate School effective August 1.
-Brittany Hunter, system wide SPE aide to LPN at Williams Avenue Elementary School effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
-Mandy Holcomb, first grade teacher at Wills Valley Elementary School to a second grade teacher at Wills Valley Elementary School effective August 1.
Recommendations:
-Allison Kincer, Agri-Science teacher at FPMS.
-Cora Young, system wide special education teacher.
-Kelsie Green, system wide special education teacher.
-Alicia Mahan, system wide special education teacher certificate.
-Kara Gallegos-Corona, system wide EL teacher.
-Emma Hartline, second grade teacher at Wills Valley Elementary School.
-Rachael Walker, first grade teacher at Wills Valley Elementary School.
George James School, custodian at Little River Intermediate School, effective June 1.
•The school board also approved the following:
-Additions to the following substitute personnel list effective for the 2022-2023 school year for Bus and CNP.
-The following requests for out of state travel
•Jennifer List, Principal at Little River Intermediate School: Little River Intermediate School fifth grade robotics team – International Razorback Invitational May 18-22, 2022 – Fayetteville, Ark.
•Patrick Barnes, Principal at FPHS: FPHS HOSA team – International Leadership Conference June 21-26, 2022 – Nashville, Tenn.
-The request to adopt an Outside-State Adopted List Textbook for the 2022-2023 school year.
•FPHS – The Language of Composition by Bedford, Freeman and Worth.
-The creation, advertising and filling of a Reading and Math School Improvement Team at Wills Valley Elementary School and Little Ridge Intermediate School effective July 1.
•The job creation, advertising and filling of CNP Program Lead Manager within the FPCS system, effective August 1.
•Financial statements and bank reconciliation reports
The next Fort Payne Board of Education meeting will be June 16, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the Central Office.
