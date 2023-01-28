School board celebrates reaccreditation, approves purchase of two new buses

The board also approved purchase of two 2024 Blue Bird air conditioned buses

At the Fort Payne City School Board meeting on Thursday, Superintendent Brian Jett announced all four schools -- Wills Valley Elementary, Little Ridge Intermediate, and Fort Payne middle and high schools -- have been re-accredited.

The board accepted resignations from Madison Dodd, first grade teacher; Janet Thomas, system-wide special education aide; Angela Jeffery-Grizzard, system-wide EL teacher; Misty Harmon, bus driver; Brandi Battles, reading improvement team at Wills Valley Elementary; and Nancy Williams, system-wide child nutrition program worker.

