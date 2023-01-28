School board celebrates reaccreditation, approves purchase of two new buses

At the Fort Payne City School Board meeting on Thursday, Superintendent Brian Jett announced all four schools -- Wills Valley Elementary, Little Ridge Intermediate, and Fort Payne middle and high schools -- have been re-accredited.
The board accepted resignations from Madison Dodd, first grade teacher; Janet Thomas, system-wide special education aide; Angela Jeffery-Grizzard, system-wide EL teacher; Misty Harmon, bus driver; Brandi Battles, reading improvement team at Wills Valley Elementary; and Nancy Williams, system-wide child nutrition program worker.
The board approved the following personnel transfers: Stormy Stevens from science teacher at FPHS to assistant principal at Little Ridge Intermediate School, pending hiring of a replacement science teacher; Malcom Rufus Daniel, from half-time to full time bus driver; Carole Waites, from CNP manager at Wills Valley Elementary to assistant CNP manager at Williams Avenue School; and Brandy Rosson, system-wide CNP worker to assistant CNP manager.
The board approved the following personnel recommendations: Heath Shaddix as an assistant track coach at FPHS, Luis Ramirez as volunteer varsity boys soccer coach at FPHS (pending successful background check), Alba Contreras Molina as first grade teacher at Wills Valley Elementary, Mallory Debter as system-wide special education aide (pending WorkKey test scores), and Kim Lands as a second grade reading improvement team member.
The board approved out-of-state travel requests for the following FPHS activities: Career coach Kristi Clifton to take interested senior students to the Southeast Lineman Training Center in Trenton, Ga.; for Winterguard to go to a competition at Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, Ga.; for the varsity baseball team to go to Chattooga High School in Summerville, Ga.; for the track and field team to go to the Rome (Ga.) Invitational Track Meet; and for the robotics team to go to the FIRST Magnolia robotics competition in Laurel, Miss.
The board approved the City Schools 2023-2024 Academic Calendar and accepted the lowest bids for annual lawn care and maintenance from Wallace Construction and Thrive Outdoor at a total cost of $67,274.00. The board also approved purchase of two 2024 Blue Bird air conditioned buses at a total cost of $309,962.00.
The next school board meeting will be held Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. at the central office, located at 205 45th St. NW.
