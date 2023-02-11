Alabama to revive June Jam

The June Jam was one of the largest music events in the nation for 16 years, 1982-1997.

Additional details are emerging for the revival of the June Jam, announced Tuesday evening by Alabama founders Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry at the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce awards banquet.

According to Alabama promotions head Greg Fowler, “The June Jam will return to the VFW Fairgrounds on June 3. This year’s Jam will take place as part of Alabama’s Fan Appreciation week activities June 1-4 in Fort Payne.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.