Additional details are emerging for the revival of the June Jam, announced Tuesday evening by Alabama founders Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry at the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce awards banquet.
According to Alabama promotions head Greg Fowler, “The June Jam will return to the VFW Fairgrounds on June 3. This year’s Jam will take place as part of Alabama’s Fan Appreciation week activities June 1-4 in Fort Payne.”
Fowler said there will be an official press release coming soon with more details.
“Ticket information as well as artists will be announced as confirmed,” he said.
From 1982 until 1997, Alabama sponsored the June Jam music festival, which at its peak drew 60,000 fans and raised millions for local charities. Alabama continues the Roll On 2 North American Tour with upcoming shows in Louisiana and Texas this month. Owen and Gentry have performed without Cook since 2017, when he announced his Parkinson's diagnosis. Cook died on Nov. 7, 2022. He was represented at the awards banquet by his widow, Lisa Cook.
Fowler presented the V.I. Prewett Lifetime Achievement Award to the trio. It is named after Virgil Ivan Prewett Jr., who grew a sock-knitting operation from a garage behind his house to transforming Fort Payne into the “Sock Capital of the World” before his death in November 1996.
Alabama has over 41 number one country records on the Billboard charts to their credit and have sold over 75 million records, making them the most successful band in country music history.
Details of the press release will be shared when it arrives.
Alabama recently remodeled its Fan Club and Museum at 101 Glenn Boulevard SW, which features more than 50 years of music memorabilia and covers the Alabama experience, from the early days in Myrtle Beach, S.C., to the band’s induction into the County Music Hall of Fame. It includes many personal items, videos, pictures, awards and gifts from other artists.
