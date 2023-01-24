Mary Ruth Lane Walworth, 89, passed away on January 18, 2023, in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, James Thomas Walworth. Mary was born in Leesburg, Alabama on February 11, 1933, to the late William and Oma Edge Lane. She is survived by her daughter, Kay (Scott) Quire of Kentucky; and sons, Van (Jill) Walworth of Tennessee, Allen (Connie) Walworth of Texas, and Roger (Myla) Walworth of Alabama; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and her brother, Sonny (Carolyn) Lane of Alabama. In addition to her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her grandson, James Walworth, and 7 brothers and sisters.

Mary was a graduate of Jacksonville State University, majoring in Elementary Education.

