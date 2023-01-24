Mary Ruth Lane Walworth, 89, passed away on January 18, 2023, in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, James Thomas Walworth. Mary was born in Leesburg, Alabama on February 11, 1933, to the late William and Oma Edge Lane. She is survived by her daughter, Kay (Scott) Quire of Kentucky; and sons, Van (Jill) Walworth of Tennessee, Allen (Connie) Walworth of Texas, and Roger (Myla) Walworth of Alabama; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and her brother, Sonny (Carolyn) Lane of Alabama. In addition to her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her grandson, James Walworth, and 7 brothers and sisters.
Mary was a graduate of Jacksonville State University, majoring in Elementary Education.
Mary lived most of her life in or near Fort Payne, Alabama. She was a dedicated teacher, most of those years in the Fort Payne City Schools, and poured herself into generations of children who were fortunate to be in her care. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church, Fort Payne. Mary was a woman of Christian faith, instilling that faith in her children, singing in choir, and supporting her church and pastors with love and generosity. She was a true friend, and as a result, had many cherished friends across the years with whom she shared great laughter, travel, and delicious meals. Mary was the consummate baker (her chocolate chip cookies, pound cakes, and homemade pies will be missed), was a fierce competitor at the board game, Aggravation (just ask the grandchildren), and the mischievous and creative source of many of the family’s most hilarious moments.
A service to celebrate the life of Mary Walworth will be held at First Baptist Church, Fort Payne, Alabama at a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church Choir Fund, 106 Grand Avenue North, Fort Payne, Alabama 35967.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.
