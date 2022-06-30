Fort Payne man arrested on sex abuse charges

A Fort Payne man was arrested Wednesday on sex abuse charges involving a minor.
Thomas Eric Lipham, 42, of Fort Payne, was charged with Sex Abuse of a Child Less than 12 years of age and first-degree sexual abuse on June 29th, according to a press release from DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.
No specific details of the allegations against Lipham were shared in the release. Bail was set at $265,000 for Lipham, who is being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center.
Sheriff Welden thanked the DeKalb County Criminal Investigations Unit and the Department of Human Resources “for their dedication and determination to keep our children safe. There is so much evil in the world we live in, but having people like [them] that live to serve and protect, is truly a blessing. God bless!”
Law enforcement reviews reports of suspected abuse and neglect, making the determination of whether there is reasonable suspicion that a child is a victim. To report such cases, the public can call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 845-3801. DHR is typically informed so that protective services to the child or children involved may be provided.
