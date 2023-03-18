Three million socks donated

From left, Tony Hendon, Carol Busby, country and gospel recording artists Stella Parton and Johnathan Bond, Herman Johnson and Roland Hendon pose in front of some of the many racks of socks donated to Bond's ministry "Extended Arms," which will distribute them to the homeless.

 Dana Smith Times-Journal

A month ago, gospel recording artist Jonathan Bond, who leads the Chattanooga-based ministry "Extended Arms," was literally praying for God to provide him with socks.

Today, he's got more socks than he can manage alone.

