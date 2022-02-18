Wreath Across America Mobile Education Exhibit Tour

Wreaths Across America (WAA) and the Hannah White Arnett Chapter NSDAR in DeKalb County are proud to announce a local stop for the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE) national tour.
The MEE started its tour at the WAA Headquarters in Maine and will be in Fort Payne on Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 9:00am to 3:00pm for a scheduled event that is both free and open to the public. The event will take place at the Rotary Pavilion located at the corner of 5th Street NE and Godfrey Avenue next to the Alabama Park.
“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America.
The MEE achieves this goal by bringing the local community, veterans, active-duty military and their families together through interactive exhibits, short films, and shared stories. The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes as well as to serve as an official ‘welcome home’ station for our nation’s Vietnam Veterans.
All veterans, active-duty military, their families, and local community members are invited and encouraged to visit, take a tour and speak with WAA representatives and volunteers. They can also share more about the national nonprofit, and the work its volunteers do to support our heroes and their communities year-round.
The public tours for the MEE are free and open to the public with social distancing, sanitation and safety procedures in place to protect the health of all visitors in accordance with the CDCs recommendation for large gatherings stemming from concerns surrounding the pandemic. Members of the media, dignitaries, veterans and other interested groups are urged to come, ask questions, share stories and experience this one-of-a-kind exhibit.
You can sponsor a veteran’s wreath locally for Glenwood Cemetery anytime for $15 at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/AL0115P. For more information, to sponsor wreaths at other locations or to sign up to volunteer, please visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.
Each sponsorship goes toward a live, balsam wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero as we endeavor to honor all veterans laid to rest Saturday, December 17, 2022, as part of National Wreaths across America Day.
