Jett: No Mask Mandate at Fort Payne City Schools

Wearing face coverings will be “a personal preference” and completely optional at Fort Payne City Schools when students return to class on August 10, according to Superintendent Brian Jett.
He announced the school system’s reopening plan is available to view online at https://www.fpcsk12.com/Page/1893.
Jett called the document a “working document” and noted that “things can change and we can alter that at any time.”
About 15% of those responding to a survey indicated they were interested in receiving one of the COVID vaccines, so the Alabama Department of Public Health will offer a vaccination clinic at Fort Payne High School for ages 12 to 18 prior to school starting.
“It is not a requirement in any way, shape or form, and you will not have to be vaccinated to return to school, attend a sporting event or anything like that,” Jett said.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized for ages 12 and older. Information on it can be found at https://www.vaccines.gov.
Alabama currently ranks dead last the nation in vaccination rate. Only a third of the state population is now fully vaccinated. About 22% of the population of DeKalb County has received at least one dose of a vaccine.
According to ADPH, the existing vaccines are effective against the “delta variant” mutation that has rapidly spread to become the dominant strain of the virus, and though it's still possible to get infected, the vaccines dramatically reduce the risk of serious illness that leads to hospitalization or death.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signaled Thursday that she will not mandate students to wear masks when classes resume, saying the decision should be left up to school districts, but she added, “the unvaccinated folks are letting us down. The few cases of COVID are because of unvaccinated folks. Almost 100% of the new hospitalizations are unvaccinated folks. And the deaths certainly are occurring with unvaccinated folks. These folks are choosing a horrible lifestyle of self-inflicted pain. We’ve got to get folks to take the shot. I’ve done all I know how to do. I can encourage you to do something, but I can’t make you take care of yourself.”
