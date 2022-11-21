Ice skating returning to Fort Payne

Fort Payne-Main Street is bringing some early Christmas magic to town with a synthetic ice-skating rink to be located at the Rotary Pavilion at the intersection of Godfrey Avenue and 5th Street next to the Alabama Walking Park.
According to Fort Payne-Main Street Director Connie Fuller, the rink will officially open for business following the annual Fort Payne Christmas Parade on Dec. 9, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.