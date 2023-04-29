Fort Payne High School’s second and third-year art students had their first public art show April 25 in the school library. The students not only showed their work, but each had a hand in the planning and execution of the event.

“Faces of the Past: A Study of Face Jugs in Clay, Watercolor and Glass” showcased the process of creating their final pieces, from conception to drawing to final glazed ceramic.

