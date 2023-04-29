Fort Payne High School’s second and third-year art students had their first public art show April 25 in the school library. The students not only showed their work, but each had a hand in the planning and execution of the event.
“Faces of the Past: A Study of Face Jugs in Clay, Watercolor and Glass” showcased the process of creating their final pieces, from conception to drawing to final glazed ceramic.
Art Teacher Lauren Everett had the students work through these steps while they also explored the historical and cultural significance of the southern Appalachian art form known as Face Jugs.
“This show is a culmination of a collaborative project with Orbix Hot Glass and my advanced art students,” said Everett. “For the last few months my students have worked through 2D drawing, then watercolor painting, and finally 3D work in ceramics."
Student Reagan Mason’s “Mr. Blow Pop” had the distinction of being chosen as the design to be created in glass by Cal Breed and his team at Orbix Hot Glass. The large yellow glass masterpiece was sold by silent auction at the event, with its proceeds going to fund the high school art program.
“My class took a field trip to Orbix Hot Glass and we were able to watch his process and learn about glass blowing. His wife, Christy Breed, has worked with us to plan this show. Students had a hand in it all from pricing pieces for the sale to creating flyers and mailing invitations,” Everett said.
Many cultures throughout history had pottery with faces, including Egyptian and Mesopotamian, but it wasn’t until the mid-1800s that they showed up in the U.S. There are varying accounts of their original functions and meanings, but most sources agree that the craft can be attributed to African slaves, who used the face jugs to scare the devil away from their graves so they could go to heaven. The jugs have been found on gravesites and around the routes of the Underground Railroad, lending credence to their cultural significance to early African Americans.
By the 1920s, the craft had spread to other states in the Appalachian region. Face jugs became known as “Ugly Jars” and they were usually used to store moonshine. The creepy faces were used to identify the contents inside and also to frighten children from getting into them.
Now, a hundred years later, the Appalachian face jug and the lore surrounding it continues to have significance thanks to people like Everett passing the information down to the next generation of potential artists.
The young artists at the show couldn’t hide how proud they were of their success in both the art and the public presentation. They also didn’t fail to express their admiration for Everett and her teaching style.
Each student explained the reasoning behind the details of their design. Some features are based on pets and others are rooted in emotion and symbolism. These descriptions were prominently displayed with each of their sculptures along with the watercolor rendition of their original design. Some even explained the deviations from the concept painting found in their final display pieces.
Kayla Ghiorzi created a jug with the likeness of a devious cat.
“My face jug is personal to me and relates to my life outside of school.” reads Ghiorzi’s description. “My face jug is a cat with manly features. I chose to do a manly cat because I have a cat named after the actor, Bill Murray. The face jug is a gray cat with green eyes because those are the features of my cat at home. My cat, Bill, has short and dull teeth, so I made sure to mirror those features onto my face jug along with the large red mouth. The whites of the eyes and teeth are an off-white yellow to eliminate any white spaces. The face jug is smooth all around, but to bring texture, the whiskers and eyebrows are carved into the face.”
Junior Francisco Miguel showed an angry red faced jug titled “Hatred”
“The reasoning of this piece is to show a face of someone that feels trapped with all their emotions building up and wants out. The amount of anger is shown with red and the marks above the eyes are stress marks.”
“Everyone in the class has had a job,” said Everett. “Some students produced a short video about the project and another student created a slideshow to be played. All of their paintings and ceramic pieces are on display as well as the glass face jug Cal and his team created. All proceeds from the silent auction of Cal’s piece as well as the pottery sale will benefit our art program.”
