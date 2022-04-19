FPHS tech team prepares for ACTE State Technology Competition

On March 9, the Fort Payne High School tech team participated in the Northeast Alabama Community College Regional Technology Competition. Now the team prepares for the ACTE State Technology Competition which will be held at the end of April.
The tech team consists of a diverse group of students from different career tech pathways and career tech student organizations. Those different organizations are business, FPTV, robotics, Future Business Leaders of America and Skills USA student organizations members.
“Fort Payne High School would like to thank Northeast Alabama Community College for providing this excellent opportunity for our students to develop and enhance workforce skills,” said Joy McClain, instructor of FPHS tech team.
Animation Level 4 Individual
• Emma Watts, 1st place
Animation Level 4 Group
•Alondra Hernandez, Daisy Soto and Katie Hernandez, 1st place
•Preston Hunt, Cheyanne Cridlin and Addie McPherson, 2nd place
Animation Level 5 Individual
•Ryan King, 1st place
•Aida Pedro, 2nd place
•Hallie Hilyer, 3rd place
Animation Level 5 Group
•Guadalupe Villatoro and Savannah Shoemaker, 1st place
•Marco Martinez and Alex Francisco, 2nd place
•April English and George Mateo, 3rd place
Audio 4 Individual
•Ella Ferguson, 1st place
•Reagan Mason, 2nd place
Audio Level 4 Group
•Kali Lagrone and Adam Corona, 1st place
•Edalaine Sifuentes and Ahtziri Acosta, 2nd place
•Isela Canales, Daisy Robles and Keylin Bulux, 3rd place
Audio Level 5
Individual
•Alex Francisco, 1st place
•Hunter Davis, 2nd place
•Dylan Loudermilk, 3rd place
Audio Level 5 Group
•Wendy Alcon and Lauren Jennings, 1st place
•Shayla Montes, Hugo Rodrigue’s and Allie New, 2nd place
•Blair Weldon and Matthew Baroni, 3rd place
