Day of Prayer event planned Thursday at City Park

On April 17, 1952, President Harry Truman signed a bill proclaiming the National Day of Prayer into law.
According to the website for National Day of Prayer, it was not until 1988 that President Ronald Reagan amended the law designating the first Thursday of May to commemorate the National Day of Prayer.
In Fort Payne, there will be an event held at the Fort Payne City Park at 12 p.m. to commemorate the National Day of Prayer.
Clara Washington has organized this local event for the past decade. “It is important to the community because there is strength in unity when praying for the health of our county,” Washington said.
Live music will be performed at the park. This includes Kathy Prater, Mary Anne Cole and the Singing Gibson Family. Cole assists Washington in organizing the event.
There will also be many different Christian denominational leaders at the event but there will also be programs integrating African-American and Hispanic worshippers as well.
Fort Payne city officials will also make an appearance. Mayor Baine and City County President Walter Watson are expected to speak and also lead a prayer for the city. Sheriff Nick Weldon will also lead a prayer for law enforcement.
Logan LeGrande who is a representative for the Hope Center and Marked for Life! will also speak and lead the community in prayer for the homeless while a representative from the local rehabilitation center will pray for those who are fighting addiction.
Fort Payne very own FPHS JROTC students will be presenting the colors for the National Day of Prayers observance in Fort Payne.
President Biden issued a proclamation declaring May 6th as National Day of Prayer.
“Throughout our history, Americans of many religions and belief systems have turned to prayer for strength, hope,
and guidance.
“Prayer has nourished countless souls and powered moral movements — including essential fights against racial injustice, child labor, and infringement on the rights of disabled Americans. Prayer is also a daily practice for many, whether it is to ask for help or strength, or to give thanks over blessings bestowed,” Biden said.
Biden continued, “we unite with purpose and resolve, and recommit ourselves to the core freedoms that helped define and guide our Nation from its earliest days. We celebrate our incredible good fortune that, as Americans, we can exercise our convictions freely — no matter our faith or beliefs. Let us find in our prayers, however they are delivered, the determination to overcome adversity, rise above our differences, and come together as one Nation to meet this moment in history.”
In the case of rain, the event will be moved to the near by Rotary Pavilion.
