Accessibility advocate Kirk Tcherneshoff passes

Kirk Tcherneshoff would be happy to read the article above about the sidewalks downtown finally being fixed.
Tcherneshoff, a native of Fort Payne who spent his life championing the rights of people with disabilities, died Feb. 21 at his home in Bradenton, Fla. He was 63.
His work played a role in the writing of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which was passed by congress and signed into law in 1990. The ADA prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in everyday activities and guarantees that people with disabilities have the same opportunities as everyone else.
But long before the ADA became a federal law, Tcherneshoff’s passion for social justice and ability to advocate for himself and others was unparalleled.
Born Aug. 2, 1959, he graduated from Fort Payne High School in 1977, the same year a car accident left him paralyzed. Although quadriplegic and confined to a wheelchair, he was determined to live a normal life. For almost 46 years, he fought for access and inclusivity, to be treated equitably and not to be pitied.
His activism began in the early 1980s while a student at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Because of lack of accessibility to sidewalks, Tcherneshoff was forced to drive his wheelchair through the busy streets of downtown Birmingham. When a school official offered to show him a map of the campus to identify which intersections needed a curb ramp for wheelchair users, Kirk argued that a map was not necessary because people in wheelchairs deserved to have curb ramps at every intersection.
After graduating with a degree in social work, Tcherneshoff worked at United Cerebral Palsy, then for the Birmingham Independent Living Center where, as programs coordinator, he took measurements of colleagues’ wheelchairs, the widths of vans and lifts, and heights which could be reached when seated. He gathered an abundance of measurements by sampling different people with disabilities with varying body sizes and the equipment they used. This information was sent to the U.S. Access Board to provide comments on what would eventually grow into the ADA.
During the summers of 1992 and 1993, he was trained under a special initiative by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on the regulations and standards of the ADA, one of only 200 people with disabilities nationwide to finish both courses of study. He then worked for Evan Terry Associates in Birmingham, providing compliance surveys, technical assistance, writing articles and performing ADA Plan Review. With this experience, he was convinced his reach could go even further with his own business, and in the fall of 1996, Kirk started an ADA consulting firm called Tcherneshoff Consulting Inc., which was headquartered in Fort Payne for a time.
For 26 years, he surveyed or conducted ADA Plan Reviews for more than 1,500 facilities across every industry. From barber shops to large resorts, restaurants to sports facilities, city parks to entire municipalities, Kirk was involved in ADA compliance in almost every state in the country. He worked with lawyers, architects, business owners and lived experience experts to help facilities become compliant with the ADA and bring about policy changes in the way businesses relate to and provide services to individuals with disabilities. He spoke to numerous professional organizations regarding the continually evolving ADA and testified as an expert witness in dozens of court cases.
Tcherneshoff was quick to remind his audiences that the ADA was not created as a set of building codes -- it was created as civil rights legislation. The humanitarian aspect of his work was at the heart of everything he did.
