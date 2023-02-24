Accessibility advocate Kirk Tcherneshoff passes

Long before the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) became a federal law, Kirk Tcherneshoff’s passion for social justice and ability to advocate for himself and others was unparalleled.

Kirk Tcherneshoff would be happy to read the article above about the sidewalks downtown finally being fixed.

Tcherneshoff, a native of Fort Payne who spent his life championing the rights of people with disabilities, died Feb. 21 at his home in Bradenton, Fla. He was 63.

